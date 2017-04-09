A cultural reawakening

By KATHLEEN IRAH MAGALIAO

BAGUIO CITY — Conservation of Cordilleran culture does not only involve preservation of artifacts. Much must be focused on efforts for raising awareness on the culture and understanding it in-depth. One way of doing such is experiential learning.

To develop an inherent appreciation and understanding about the Cordilleran culture through the Museo Kordilyera to the youth, the third batch of BS Management Economics program of the College of Sciences ̶ Institute of Management of the University of the Philippines Baguio taking up Organizational Communication (BA 198) under Ms. Maria Buena Victoria T. Tenefrancia conducted a museum tour with supplemental activities at the recently launched Museo Kordilyera in the University of the Philippines Baguio last March 24.

Ninety six students, from the fourth grade to eleventh grade, and 15 faculty members of the Academia de Sophia International (AdSI) attended the activity.

The activity was organized in partnership with the staff of Museo Kordilyera headed by the museum director Professor Analyn Slavador-Amores. The Office of the Program for Indigenous Cultures (PIC) and a student organization, Pagawisan Tako Amin (PAGTA), also had special participation during the event.

Delegates of the event were able to experience a tour on the present Museo Kordilyera exhibit which features photographs of Prof. Roland Rabang about everyday life of people in the Cordilleras particularly at the Mountain Province. In the exhibit are also records from researches of Jules de Readt who was once a professor in UP Baguio. The largest exhibit featured in the Museo is the mannequin exhibit titled “Batok Tattoo: Body as Archive”. The mannequins project different tattoos and different attires from groups in the Cordilleras. Added in the exhibit are also jewelries and other accessories from varied groups. Other artifacts in the museum were shown in the transparent storage area.

Aside from the exhibit tour, the delegates watched a documentary film about the Batok of the National Tattoo Artist Wang-od of Kalinga. Other supplementary activities offered were a short seminar about Cordilleran group attires and demonstration of playing Cordilleran bamboo instruments. In addition, Cordilleran games like kadang-kadang (players walk on their coconut stilts or bamboo pole toward the goal line), sanggol (arm wrestling), and other games were also facilitated for the delegates’ experience. Ms. Jessica Tabilin of the PIC and members of PAGTA brought the said activities.

Student delegates said that they enjoyed the activity and plan to comeback. Ms. Jennifer Cortez Palaganas, principal of Academia de Sophia, noted that it was nice to know the culture of the people who are the reason of "who we are and why we are here in Baguio".