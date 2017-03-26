Weekly Reflections: Spirituality for mission (2/5)

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

“I have seen the affliction of my people… I have heard their cry… And I have come down to deliver them… to bring them to… a land flowing with milk and honey… Come, and I will send you… But I will be with you…” — Exodus 3:7-12

SECOND OF FIVE PARTS

Hearing people’s cry

Moreover, spirituality for mission will also require us to open our ears and listen to the people’s cry. The Lord said to Moses, “I have heard their cry. I know their sufferings.” Listening as well as seeing is the beginning of God’s mission in the world. The God we believe in is not only a God who sees the affliction of people, but also a God who hears and listens to people’s cry, a God who knows our sufferings. The Psalmist says, “The Lord hears my weeping. The Lord listens to my cry for help, and will answer my prayer “(Ps. 6:8-9).

The cry of the Israelites in Egypt is basically a cry for freedom – freedom from slavery. To be a slave is to be treated not as a human being, but as a commodity at the disposal of the master. When the Pharaoh ordered the harsh treatment of the Israelites and the killing of their male babies, he was not thinking of human beings who would suffer (cf. Ex. l). He was thinking only of the security of his empire as well as his power and authority threatened by the growing number of Israelites.

Indeed, when rulers think only of themselves, their own power and authority, and do everything they could to cling to them, they would consequently become deaf to peoples’ cry and become blind to peoples’ sufferings. Their hearts would be hardened and would be incapable of genuine compassion. In the words of Prophet Isaiah, they “hear and hear, but do not understand” (Is. 6:9).

US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, in her Annual Report in preparation for the 150th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Emancipation of Slaves in the US, said that the end of legal slavery in the United States and in other countries around the world has not, unfortunately, meant the end of slavery. She said that today it is estimated as many as 27 million people around the world are victims of modern slavery, what we sometimes call trafficking of persons. Those victims of modern slavery or human trafficking are women and men, girls and boys, and their stories reminds us of the kind of inhumane treatment we are capable of as human beings. Whatever their background, they are the living, breathing reminders that the work to eradicate slavery in our world today remains unfinished.

We have to remind ourselves always that the moment we stop listening to people’s cry, time would soon come when we would also stop listening to our God. Listening to people’s cry is also God’s gift for us. Listening is the very nature of God. God’s presence is known when God listens to people’s cry.

When the Israelites suffered in the hands of the Babylonians, for instance, Prophet Jeremiah cried to the Lord saying, “Why have you abandoned us so long? Will you ever remember us again? (cf. Lam. 5:20). It is in listening to people’s cry that the people themselves would know that our God is indeed alive. The Lord said to Moses, “I have heard their cry “.

Listening to people’s cry and knowing their sufferings is the starting point of God’s mission in the world. To know people’s sufferings is to know the reasons for their sufferings. This would mean getting into the root causes of their affliction. Listening to people’s cry is not simply listening to what people are saying, but more importantly listening to what people are not saying or are not allowed to say because of fear of repression. This is listening to what is deep in the souls of people, their fears and hopes, their genuine aspirations in life.

That is why listening is not an easy task. It is sometimes easier and far more comfortable “to turn the stones into bread” (cf. Mt. 4) and feed the people than to really listen to their cry. For listening does not only require enough patience; oftentimes, it requires enough courage.

Hence, spirituality for mission will require us to open our ears and to listen to people’s cry.#

