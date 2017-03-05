Weekly Reflections: Ashes of mournful penitence

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

“When Mordecai learned of all that had been done, he tore his clothes in anguish. Then he dressed in sackcloth, covered his head with ashes, and ran through the city crying loudly, ‘An innocent nation is being destroyed!’” — Esther 4:1-2

Ash Wednesday

March 1, 2017 is this year’s Ash Wednesday. This marks the beginning of the Lenten Season that ends with Easter Sunday. It is traditionally symbolized by the placing of ashes on the foreheads of devotees, particularly in the Roman Catholic Church and other highly liturgical churches. But for the Protestant and Evangelical churches or low liturgical churches, Ash Wednesday is seldom given any symbolic or dramatic celebration or significance.

In the Biblical times when soap and shampoo were yet to be invented, ashes were used to cleanse oily surfaces. Even in recent past, ashes from burned rice stalks were used as shampoo for the hair, and even for washing clothes. Hence, ashes were used in religious rituals and ceremonies to symbolize a person’s sincere remorse and genuine desire to be cleansed from unrighteousness.

Placing ashes in one’s head and wearing sackcloth would mean that a nation or a people had committed something wrong for which they mourn and petition God to forgive and to cleanse them from all unrighteousness. It was a symbolic expression of mournful penitence before God.

Extra-judicial killings and death penalty

When we placed ashes on our foreheads, what exactly are we mourning about? Are we mourning over the decline of true freedom and genuine democracy in our country? President Duterte’s passionate war on drugs resulted to thousands of victims of extra-judicial killings. International human right groups, like Amnesty International, is greatly alarmed by these political developments in our country.

A death penalty bill is also being deliberated upon in Congress as a priority bill of this present administration. It has already passed on its second reading. But the problem with this bill is the fact that plunder was surreptitiously removed from the list of heinous crimes punishable by death. Perhaps, people in congress might think that to include plunder among heinous crimes would render their lower chamber empty of lawmakers.

Mourning over a nation

Now, there is an interesting Biblical story in the Book of Esther that could provide us a point of reflection. It is about an orphaned Jewish young girl by the name of Esther who became the Queen of Persia, after King Xerxes removed his wife as queen for not obeying him. Esther’s uncle Mordecai became close to the King for saving the King’s life, which also angered Haman, the King’s prime minister. Thus, Haman planned to exterminate the Jews in Persia by convincing the King to issue a degree putting to death without mercy anyone who is perceived to be opposing the Persian culture and government.

The Book says, “When Mordecai learned of all that had been done, he tore his clothes in anguish. Then he dressed in sackcloth, covered his head with ashes, and ran through the city crying loudly, ‘An innocent nation is being destroyed!’” (Esther 4:1-2). Mordecai mourned with penitence due to the impending annihilation of his innocent people. As the Scripture says, he dressed with sackcloth and covered his head with ashes. This was his response to the human greed for power – knowing that God is indeed the ultimate source of all power and authority.

In the Greek version of the story, Mordecai and Queen Esther earnestly and penitently prayed to God, respectively, and God listened to their prayers. They courageously exposed Haman’s evil plans. And so, the King came to know about it, and Haman was executed in the very gallows he himself prepared for the Jewish people.

With the continuous extra-judicial killings in our country, and the high-level of corruption in government, we also cry with Mordecai, “Our innocent nation is being destroyed!”

Indeed, we need to place ashes on our foreheads, not only as a matter of religious faith and practice, but to mourn with penitence and to pray that God will also give us the courage and determination to do something to prevent our innocent nation from being destroyed. # nordis.net