Water security symposium on March 9

By OLGA LAUZON

BAGUIO CITY — A two-day discussion and workshop on the impacts of the water crisis in Baguio and the role of women in its solution is slated for March 9-10, at the Bishop’s Residence Compound.

A study by the Water Resources Institute has predicted that the Philippines will face the ordeal of a high degree of water shortage in 2040. With this prediction, water security in the city of Baguio is going to be a challenge because of limited water sources, elevated terrain, the influx of migrants and the seasonal increase in population.

Baguio Water Districts have already reported that water supply may be short by 2025, but the gap in the supply and demand of water is already experienced now.

As World Water Day on March 22 is fast approaching, the Water is Wealth Symposium was launched to increase awareness on the repercussions of the water crisis at the global and local level, and to cultivate a course of action to address the need for water security in the city.

Likewise, in celebration of Women’s Month, the symposium seeks to highlight the crucial link between the water crisis and its solutions to women, seeing that women are more intensely affected by the water crisis because of their role as home makers, care givers and managers of household affairs.

Engineers, professors, lay people, and other advocates and participants will be gathered at the event to tackle issues on the current water situation globally and locally, its implications, and on water programs and management.

The event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of Baguio, and co-sponsored by the Zero Waste Cluster of The Baguio We Want alliance.