Tobacco farmers welcomes talk with NTA

By STOP EXPLOITATION (PR)

www.nordis.net

VIGAN CITY — The Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation (STOP Exploitation) said that the move of Dr. Robert Seares, the new administrator of the National Tobacco Administration is a welcome development.

Tobacco farmers and Seares are set to meet on March 27, 2:00 PM at the Dolores Multipurpose Hall in Dolores, Abra to discuss issues in the industry.

The group will send its leaders to attend the dialogue to raise their concerns and demands.

“We will give stress our demands regarding price and grade manipulation by traders and tobacco companies, and the review of the contract terms of the contract farming scheme,” disclosed Zaldy Alfiler, STOP exploitation Secretary General.

The group is asking P128 for every kilo of dried Virginia tobacco leaves without classification. He insisted that the price they are demanding is just since the daily cost of living and production expenses rose significantly in the last two years.

STOP Exploitation said that based on government data, the daily cost of living of farmers in the region increased by P26 and crop production cost by P2,500 from 2015 to present.

“We urge that Dr. Seares will listen carefully to our grievances, the settlement of these problems is long overdue. We are growing restless of the government’s unending promise and negligence, and may eventually call to our members to stop planting tobacco,” says Alfiler.

Besides tobacco price and contract terms, STOP Exploitation will also ask Seares to conduct a thorough inventory and audit of the projects implemented by the past administrator. # nordis.net