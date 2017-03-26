Tanglag women, the heart of rural development

By ALMA B. SINUMLAG

www.nordis.net

LUBUAGAN, Kalinga — In a village along the Chico river bank in Kalinga, villagers have a story they tell with high pride that highlights the crucial role of their women in the concrete development of their former subsistence economy.

In the height of the struggle against the giant Chico dams project funded by the World Bank (WB), the Tanglag Women’s Collective (TWC) with all the members of their tribe resolutely fought against the WB project until it was cancelled. In the midst of government neglect and absence of social services, the collective (TWC) dared to trust and rely on their strengths – self reliance, and they ventured into a project that they believed the community needed very much to sustain their forward development, and would help lighten the load of the traditionally heavy and tedious farm work. A responsibility put on the shoulders of the women and children.

It was in the later part of the 1980s that the Cordillera Women’s Education Resource Center (CWERC) visited Tanglag and facilitated discussions on women’s issues including US military bases. The interest of women to strengthen their organization was fired up especially by discussions on health and livelihood. After sometime, TWC asked CWERC to assist them avail of a rice mill facility. The women were firm that this facility will liberate them from the back-breaking job of pounding rice.

Wiis, one of the women leaders today in Tanglag, recalled that when she was in elementary school, it was her task to finish pounding rice before going to school. She cannot say no even if she was already late for class because it was a task designated for women and children and the failure to pound rice means no food for the next meal for the whole family.

After several community discussions, the tribe realized that indeed, women and children needed the coveted facility. The tribe then decided that its management be assigned to the women. TWC accepted the task and even volunteered to be in-charge of its operations given they undergo the necessary trainings.

With the assistance of CWERC and a counterpart from the community, the facility was purchased. Technical trainings ensued facilitated by the Montanosa Research and Development Center (MRDC). Hand in hand, CWERC and MRDC handled their trainings on project management and organization. Finally, the rice mill started its operations in March 1992.

After 25 years, the rice mill is going strong despite endless problems that it faced since its inception. Women confronted issues of mismanagement, interpersonal problems among many others. They were able to jump over the hurdles by sticking to the policies and principles which they drafted in the beginning. Through the years, they affirmed, amended, and implemented their policies based on concrete situations. They were able to come up with a system that involved every woman in their community in the management and operations.

Tanglag women recalled that when the rice mill was still diesel-powered, they had to haul diesel from the high way down to the Chico river and up to the village. They had to rely on their own strength because male villagers have other tasks to fulfill. Now that it is already powered by electricity, the operation is easier.

Wiis mentioned that the project did not only liberate them from the toil. The rice mill also defined women empowerment for the I-Tanglags. The problems that they encountered and overcame affirmed that the womwn’s role is not confined to the four corners of their homes. They had the capacity to lead in the development of their community.

Wiis also explained that regular assessments is the key to the sustainable operations of the rice mill. “If there are weaknesses, we assess it and come up with solutions,” she said. The process she added helped them mature in terms of constructive criticism. In a poem that Wiis composed, she said: “No panawen ti assessment, agdinnillaw ken agaapa, Pinnangato ti boses ngem maresolba latta, inggana dumanon ti panagmaymaysa” (During assessments, we criticize and quarrel, we shout at each other, but always reach a resolution, and forge stronger unities).

The facility is regularly upgraded based on the needs and capacity of the people. All the costs of repairs whenever the facility malfunctions come from the mill’s fund. It may have suffered endless ups and downs but it remains a self sustaining facility up to this day. # nordis.net