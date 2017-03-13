Philex attack, a warning — NPA

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Chadli Molintas Command of the New People’s Army (NPA) armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said in a recently issued statement that the burning of two trucks is a “punitive action” against Philex Mining Corporation and should serve as warning to all destructive and plunderous miners in Ilocos and the Cordillera.

On February 9 two of Philex’s Volvo dump trucks carrying copper concentrates were burned along Sitio Tapak, Ampucao, Itogon, Benguet.

The attack triggered the 503rd Brigade of the 5th Infantry Division, Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police Regional Office Cordillera to mobilize troops in and around the City of Baguio. Police and army troops swarmed stretches of Philex Road, Kennon Road, Marcos Highway, Ambuklao Road, and Halsema Highway.

According to Martin Montana, spokesperson of the NPA’s Chadli Molintas Command, the mining company “only greeds for profit and is clearly anti-people”.

“Philex is an oppressive and exploitative corporation that has amassed wealth from destroying the environment and the livelihood of the people,” he said in the statement.

Philex has been in continuous operation since 1958 in various towns and communities in the Cordillera, despite environmental destruction often associated with them. In 2012, the mining company’s tailings dam collapsed and spilled 20 million metric tons of silt containing heavy metals and chemicals into the 2.5-kilometer Balog River.

The third dam collapse in 20 years, killed the river that flows into the Agno in Pangasinan, a known source of irrigation in the province. A short-lived suspension order was issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and was lifted after the mining company paid a P188-million fine in 2014.

Montana, however, says that the “miniscule” fine is nothing as compensation for the affected livelihood sources of the people.

“Consistent with their merciless treatment of indigenous peoples and workers, Philex’s owners did not show an iota of compassion towards the thousands of affected farmers and fisherfolk,” he said.

The NPA spokesperson also highlighted the condition of mine workers under Philex, with its low wages amid hazardous working conditions.

A challenge

In the statement, the revolutionary group challenged the Duterte administration to shut down all destructive mining operations in the country to rehabilitate the environment and livelihood sources ruined by these operations.

“The devastation of our natural resources, the oppression of national minorities and peasants, and the exploitation of workers must stop. Immediately terminating the mining operations of Philex and other greedy corporations will also ensure the preservation of enough resources for the development of national industrialization in the Philippines,” the statement read. # nordis.net