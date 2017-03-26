People appeal anew, stop military operations in Abra

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

BANGUED, Abra — Locals from this province urged the government to stop the continuous military operations in Malibcong town led by Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) troops.

In a statement, local peoples’ organization Kakailian Salakniban Tay Amin a Nagtaudan (Kastan) condemned the AFP and PNP’s on-going military operations that caused “intense crisis” in the town and neighboring areas.

State troops headed by the 7th Infantry Division (7th ID) and the 24th Infantry Battalion (21st IB) have been conducting operations in the area since March 13 as part of the government’s counter-insurgency program, Oplan Kapayapaan. AFP fighter jets were reported to have bombed areas in Malibcong on March 16 that caused the razing of forests and pasturelands, to which commanding officer Lt. Col. Dominic Baluga claimed responsibility for.

Kastan, recalling a previous incident on May 2013 with the 24th IB, slammed the army’s actions and their use of phosphorus bombs during the operation. “Dagitoy a porma ti inusar dagiti pasista idiay Vietnam, Iraq, Iran ken dadduma pay a pagilian a mangsupsupyat iti imperyalista,” they said. (This is the form [of attacks] fascists have used in Vietnam, Iraq, Iran, and other nations where the people have opposed imperialsts.)

The peoples’ organization also slammed the military’s occupation of schools and their refusal to let residents access their farmlands instigating fear and loss of livelihood among Malibcong people.

Violations against civilians

Human rights watchdog Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) reported that the recent conduct of military operations by the 7th ID and 24th IB have caused “a number” of international humanitarian law violations affecting 423 households in the area.

Among the incidents are: indiscriminate aerial bombings, curtailment of people’s right to mobility, illegal searches, food blockade, militarization of schools and residential areas, and illegal detention of civilians.

According to CHRA, a blockade of food and other supplies is currently being implemented by state troops in the area. “Threats, harassment, intimidation of civilians by the AFP and PNP continue to be reported by the residents,” the human rights group added.

Urgent calls

The human rights group, meanwhile, has issued an “urgent appeal for action” in response to reports of militarization in Abra. “The residents in the area are reeling from the effects of the military operation,”

Calls directed to the Duterte administration have also been issued by CHRA, including a call to hold the state accountable for all human rights abuses committed by government troops and to continue pursuing peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines. # nordis.net