NUJP asks tourism sec to call for a stop to EJK

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) urged Secretary Wanda Teo of the Department of Tourism to call for a stop to extrajudicial killings instead of asking the media to tone down reports.

During a televised briefing with Cabinet members in Thailand on March 22, Teo appealed to the media to tone down reports about extrajudicial killings, saying such stories “make it hard for us to sell the Philippines.”

Teo, however, said there has still been an increase in tourist arrivals in the country despite EJK reports.

In a statement, NUJP agreed that it would really be difficult to “sell” the country as a tropical paradise destination for tourists with the over 7,000 deaths in relation to the President’s war of drugs.

But the media organization pointed out that it is their job to report on what is really happening in the country and not to cover up gruesome reports for a PR campaign.

“It would be better if, instead of asking us to ‘tone down’ the killings, you ask the President to order an end to them. That way, we could truthfully report that the killing season is over and the Philippines is, well, ‘more fun’,” the NUJP statement read. # nordis.net