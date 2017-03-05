New Kabataan Partylist chapter in Abra to advance IP youth rights

By JULIE ANNE DOROJA

MALIBCONG, Abra — With the theme “Papigsaen ti Pangkaykaysa dagiti Agtutubo a Nailian a Minorya para iti Panangitandudo ti Karbengan ti Edukasyon ken Pangkabiagan”, different groups of students and youth formed the local chapter of youth-sectoral party Kabataan Partylist in the 1st Malibcong Municipal Youth Assembly held last February 25 at Brgy. Umnap.

Delegates from various sectors united to form Kabataan Partylist – Malibcong Chapter to advance the rights and interests of the ranks of the youth.

In spite of the busy schedule for the planting season especially for the peasant youth, the assembly was attended by representatives from five barangays in Malibcong – Lat-ey, Mataragan, Pacgued, Taripan, and Umnap – and by the Dolores cultural youth group from Lagangilang.

“The formation of our organization manifests our collective will to herald the struggle of our ranks as youth and national minorities,” said Gherald Agaid who was elected president of the newly-formed Kabataan Partylist chapter.

Representatives of Kabataan Partylist’s provincial chapter in Abra and regional headquarters spearheaded the youth campaign in Cordillera, with a particular stress on indigenous people’s rights and free education.

Along with an orientation as the only youth-sectoral party in Congress, a discussion of House Bill No. 4800 or the Comprehensive Free Public Higher Education Act of 2017 was also conducted.

To cap the program, the chapter elected its first set of officers and pledged to herald collective action through subsequent activities and resolutions.

Through a cultural workshop, the delegates were able to craft a song titled “Salidummay ti Agtutubo” which they performed during the cultural night.

“We must solidify our calls and strengthen our unities to uphold our commitment as pag-asa ng bayan,” Agaid concluded. # nordis.net