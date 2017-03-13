Lamut groups launch IP federation

By BRANDON LEE

LAMUT, Ifugao — Different tribes of Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Lamut came together to strengthen their unity with the launching of a municipal wide federation of Indigenous Peoples Organizations (IPO) on March 3 at the municipal gymnasium here.

The activity was attended by more than 300 delegates from the 18 barangays of Lamut representing the Ayangan, Tuali, Kalanguya sub-groups of Ifugao and migrant IPs which includes Bago tribe, migrants from Mountain Province, Benguet, and Kalinga. This is the first IPO in Ifugao that includes migrant IPs.

The municipal wide IPO federation aims to recognize and respect the different tribes and ethno linguistic groups residing in Lamut. The IPO formed intends to strengthen the inter-community and inter-tribal unity in asserting their Indigenous Peoples rights and right to self-determination in the municipality.

Mayor Mariano Buyagawan Jr. said, “we should recognize that Lamut hosts several IP groups including migrant IPs and that we should be united in determining the development prospects of our ancestral domains and of Lamut as a whole”.

Esther Licnachan of the National Commision on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Ifugao also expressed her support for the group. Licnachan clarified that the NCIP can accredit such federated IPO as long as the IPO is inclusive and completes the NCIP requirements.

A council of elders and leaders were later formed through consensus to lead the implementing of the programs.