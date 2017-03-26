IPs firm against mining in Baguio

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Barangay Captain of Happy Hallow in Baguio City said the indigenous peoples (IP) of Baguio will never allow their ancestral domain nurtured and passed on through generations by their forefathers to be destroyed by mining.

Barangay Captain Soriano Palunan said that once the mining exploration begins over their ancestral domain including areas in other four barangays of Baguio and one barangay of the neighboring municipality of Itogon, Benguet, the city will lose one of its few remaining forest covers and many families, their farms and gardens will surely be affected by the mining activities. He said that mining exploration is already a mining operation where diggings and excavations are expected.

The affected barangays are Happy Hallow, Lucnab, Atok Trail, Loakan, Kias and Apugan of Baguio City and Gumatdang of Itogon, Benguet.

He said that in the recent consultation between the Ibaloys and residents of Happy Hallow and the representatives of the Golden Era Mining Corporation, they stood firm and reiterated their opposition against the mining exploration in their ancestral territory. He said that farmers and fellow IPs in Barangay Gumatdang of Itogon expressed fears that if the mining exploration of Golden Era will push through, the creeks, springs and other sources of potable, domestic use and irrigation will adversely sink and the land will turn into a dessert. Palunan said that the water source in Happy Hallow supplying many communities and countless rice fields and vegetable gardens will surely dry up if the mining activity will continue.

According to Palunan, they reminded the mining corporation that the barangay council and the Happy Hallow Indigenous Peoples Organization (HHIPO) has forged a joint resolution that was submitted to the NCIP Cordillera last year opposing the mining activity over their ancestral domain.

He said that the Barangay Council of Gumatdang also passed a resolution against the exploration. The said resolution was supported by a municipal council resolution of Itogon. “Umanay kuman a nga amirisen da nga saan a kayat dagiti Ibaloy a madadael ti tawid da,” (This should be enough reason for them to realize that the Ibaloys do not want that their ancestral land be destroyed) Palunan added.

Palunan said they are wondering why the Mines and Geo sciences Bureau (MGB) Cordillera granted an exploration permit to Golden Era Mining Corporation on March 30 last year without consulting the people to be affected by the mining activity. He said they know that before an exploration permit was issued, the MGB should first endorse the application of the Golden Era to the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP). He said they should have first secured a Certificate of Pre-Condition indicating that consultation requirements has been complied with and Certificate of Non-Overlap (CNO) attesting that the mining exploration does not overlap or affect any ancestral domain.

In this case, Palunan said their right to Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) was violated as there was no full blown consultation prior to the issuance of an exploration permit. He said that they are the caretakers of the land and they as IPs in the area. They were born and raised up realizing that they have the responsibility to take care of the land entrusted to them by their ancestors for the future of generations to come.

He said that they will never allow the remaining forest will vanish and lead to the suffering of the children and their children in the future. # nordis.net