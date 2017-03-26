Human rights group logs 16 ‘major’ violations by Army in Ifugao

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

IFUGAO — A human rights group here documented at least 16 major international humanitarian law violations by state security forces in an interior sitio in Namal, Asipulo town after a reported encounter between the 54th Infantry Battalion Philippine Army (54th IBPA) and the New People’s Army (NPA) late February.

A four-day, 19-delegate mission headed by the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) last March 17 in Sitio Nalapunan focused on providing psychosocial and stress debriefing among residents, including a documentation of international humanitarian law and human rights violations against civilians.

Initial statistics provided by the CHRA to this paper indicate five incidents of violation of domicile in three households, with three repeated incidents against one household; six incidents of threat, harassment and intimidation against 14 civilians, including a minor and a woman holding a five year-old child, of which were all threatened at gunpoint; marking civilian houses and facilities as military targets; encampment at a day-care center; and the destruction and seizure of civilian properties.

Rising stress

CHRA also highlighted various stress indicators among residents as gathered from the psycho-social activities with children and adults. Among the indicators documented are: weight loss, decline in school performance for children; and loss of focus, and hypervigilance for adults.

Early reports of AFP-NPA skirmishes in the area have caused the suspension of school and livelihood among residents out of fear.

In a statement released by the NPA’s Nona del Rosario Command, March 8, the revolutionary group slammed the 54th IBPA’s “encroachment” of the area saying it is “disrupting the lives and economic activities of the masses.”

State troops have claimed to have overran an encampment of the communist rebels in Namal last February 12.

More violence

The revolutionary group also warned against the government’s newly-declared military operational plan ‘Oplan Kapayapaan’ saying that it “will surely bring more violence and worsened poverty in already marginalized indigenous communities.”

Human rights groups all over the country, including CHRA, have earlier condemned Oplan Kapayapaan as an extension of the Aquino administration’s Oplan Bayanihan, which claimed the lives of activists and community leaders.

"If Oplan Kapayapaan of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is a continuum of Oplan Bayanihan, we expect that human rights and international humanitarian law violations will continue, especially in struggling communities and among the poor majority of peasants and workers," Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said on the AFP's new counter-insurgency program under the Rodrigo Duterte administration.