HOR visits Lepanto
Photos by OLGA LAUZON
Residents work together to dislodge one of the caravan's car that was stranded on the way to Sitio Pacda, Mankayan. Photo by Olga Lauzon
A broken door frame in one of the houses allegedly damaged by the underground blasting operations of the Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company (LCMC). According to the residents, you can even hear and feel the explosions because the operation is directly below the sitio. Photo by Olga Lauzon
One of the houses had its wall split. The owners cover the crack with sacks to keep the cold and insects out. Photo by Olga Lauzon
Sitio Pacda's primary source of living used to be through agricultural means, but after the operations of LCMC in their area, they can now only farm during the rainy season because their water source has been depleted. Photo by Olga Lauzon
This house is among the most damaged in the sitio. The floor is completely demolished in addition to the split walls. Photo by Olga Lauzon
HOR Committee on Natural Resources Chairman, Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna Party-list, as he inspects the damage in one of the houses in Sitio Pacda. Most of the homeowners in the sitio no longer stay in their house full time for fear that their houses, or the whole are, would cave in. Photo by Olga Lauzon
This house is among the most damaged in the sitio. The floor is completely demolished in addition to the split walls. Photo by Olga Lauzon
One of the reasons why residents of Sitio Pacda refuse to relocate, despite how dangerous their homes have become, is because the burial grounds of their departed is located here. "Dito kami pinanganak at lumaki, dito rin kami mamamatay," said Jose Sapino of the Pacda Neighborhoods Organization. Photo by Olga Lauzon
The Pacda Primary School was not saved from the tremors caused by the blasts. A certain manang Josephine said that she's afraid for her grandchildren because this school could collapse, like what happened to Colalo Elementary School in 1999. Photo by Olga Lauzon
Members of the HOR probe team on their official visit to Mankayan Mayor Materno Luspian. The committee asked the mayor about the contributions of LCMC in the years that it has been operating in the municipality. Photo by Olga Lauzon
This is the hill where LCMC hosted the tree planting activity of the Miss Earth pageant in October 2016. Photo by Olga Lauzon
The infamous Tailings Storage Facility 5-A bore the brunt of complaints during the public hearing held at the Baguio City Hall, March 9. The probe team was escorted by LCMC to see the dam at different viewpoints. Photo by Olga Lauzon
A 76 year old woman expresses her concern over the continuous operation of LCMC. She was born and raised in the mountains where LCMC is now operating. The rice fields that has once sustained her family was mined and damaged by LCMC. In order to survive a present, she travels to La Trinidad's public market to wash and scrub carrots. Photo by Olga Lauzon
A miner working for LCMC says that "mining is life, but the companies still need to collaborate with the government to save the environment." Photo by Olga Lauzon
Residents from Brgy. Madaymen and Paco waiting for a chance to speak with the HOR probe team. Photo by Olga Lauzon
The HOR probe team escorted at the spillway outlet of Tailings Storage Facility 5-A. Photo by Olga Lauzon
Residents of Brgy. Paco lead the probe team to several areas mined by LCMC allegedly left abandoned. Several parts of the mined plots of land used to be residential and agricultural areas. The indigenous peoples that used to live there had to relocate. Photo by Olga Lauzon
Some parts of Brgy. Paco are located inside the mining areas of LCMC. According to the residents that we were able to confer with said that they were not made aware that there would be an ocular visit. They have been going after the probe team's caravan in hopes that their concerns can be heard and considered. Photo by Olga Lauzon
Bayan-Muna Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, also Chairman of the probe team, discusses the purpose of the probe to residents in Madaymen. He said that the Committee on Natural Resources will also be visiting other mining areas in the country like Zamboanga. Photo by Olga Lauzon
"Marami akong natutunang bago," says HOR Committee on Natural Resources member and ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro while talking about the whole-day probe. She says that the visit has been enlightening but it has been a proof of how national industrialization is an urgent need for the country. Photo by Olga Lauzon
