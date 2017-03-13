HOR probe team visits Mankayan

By OLGA LAUZON

www.nordis.net

MANKAYAN, Benguet — The House of Representatives’ Committee on Natural Resources conducted an on-site investigation to the sunken areas in Mankayan, and an inspection of the Lepanto Consolidated Mining Corporation (LCMC), 10th February. The visit was part of the ongoing house probe on the impacts of mining in the country, in relation to the proposal to amend or replace the existing mining law.

To see the full size images, you need to enable javascript in your browser.

The committee consisted of its chairman, Congressman Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna Party-list, and members namely Rep. Allen Mangaoang of Kalinga, Rep. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis Party-list, Rep. France Castro of ACT Teachers Party-list, Rep. Lawrence Fortun of Agusan del Norte, Rep. Ronald Cosalan of Benguet, and Rep. Mark Go of Baguio City.

Community inspection

One main agenda of the on-site probe is to visit the area where the Collalo Elementary School used to be, before it collapsed in 1999. The landslide sent two million cubic meters of soil and debris into the Mankayan River and one man was reportedly buried alive.

Several houses in Sitios Pacda and Mayangyang, allegedly damaged by LCMC’s underground blasting operations, were also visited by the committee. The houses had damages that ranged from small, hairline cracks, to completely ruined floors and split walls. The residents were forced to relocate from their house every now and then because of fear that their area may be the next Collalo.

On both cases, LCMC denied that their operations have caused damages. The company insists that the damages in the sitios were caused by poor construction and aftershocks since the area, according to them, is located in a fault line.

The committee also made an appointment with Mankayan Mayor Materno Luspian. Mayor Luspian shared with the committee that of the 12 barangays in the municipality, LCMC has mining operations in four. He also added that despite it being declared in the mining law that host communities should be developed and properly compensated by mining companies, it is not evident in Mankayan.

Inside the operations

The latter part of the ocular visit was an inspection inside the mines division of LCMC. Before the inspection of the facilities, LCMC reported in a presentation that they have accomplished projects worth 1.62 billion for their Annual Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program in 2006-2016.

The company escorted the committee to see Tailings Storage Facility 5-A, the dam that has been said to pollute many tributaries of the Abra River. Among other facilities visited were the tailings dam outlet and the milling and production area.

Prior to the visit, a public hearing was conducted at the Baguio City Hall where the committee gathered statements and complaints from civil service organizations and non-government organizations, regarding the operations of mining companies in Cordillera and Ilocos. # nordis.net