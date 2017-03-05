From Under This Hat: Thoughts on Baguio City as a market

By KATHLEEN T. OKUBO

www.nordis.net

This week Luchie Maranan of the Baguio old timer Maranan’s brood occupies this column space – Kathleen

I attended the morning session of the “Market, Trade and Commerce Summit” which was held on March 3, 2017 at the Beneco Hall. The summit was sponsored by the City Council’s Committee on Market, Trade, Commerce and Agriculture chaired by Councilor Leandro Yangot, Jr.

I arrived at the moment that Mayor Mauricio Domogan was berating the audience of mostly market vendors for not having a solid organization, consolidated enough to come up with a development plan for the market. In so many words, he was recalling how the city government had to put into bidding the development of the market, which we know by now was won by UNIWIDE. So I sat there mulling over his statements that the market people were not quick to the draw as they were “agap-apa” among themselves and before they knew it, the giant company was soon to take over. But we also now know that UNIWIDE is not liquid and its financial capacity to map out its takeover of the public market is under question. So the Mayor repeatedly said, “The market needs to be developed.” He cited a lot of reasons, foremost of which was the violation of the city ordinance that leasehold rights should be turned over to the city government upon the demise of the rights holder (“Impatawid yo metten kadagiti annak yo dagiti pwesto ket isubli yo kuma iti city government.”). Other reasons he cited were the enormous garbage problems where segregation was not practised; the stalls have been converted into residential spaces with ensuing sanitation problems; controversies in price monitoring, among others. To stress his point on an alternative set-up, he was generous and glowing with praises on the Harrison night market which he said has become a “major tourist attraction.” I observed that most in the audience were pleasantly reacting to the Mayor’s admonition, like it was a moment of reckoning for them. But it was a warning too, that major changes are soon to come, if they don’t shape up.

The Acting Market Superintendent Policarpio M. Tamayo’s power point presentation was a valuable source of information. Photos of THEN and NOW of the different market sections which were concretely turned into Blocks were shown and the infrastructure of market satellites in other barangays illustrated the development concept of the city government. This was a response, he said, to persisting problems such as: inadequate lighting and drainage; garbage disposal; poor sanitation; fire hazard buildings with coiled and dangling electrical wirings; stalls being converted into storage spaces; the city abattoir needing rehabilitation; and zonification not being followed. He added that there was congestion and constricted alleys due to overextension of stalls; there was the issue of peace and order that necessitated the regulation of “komboys” or porters and the “clearing of sidewalk vendors.” The question dangled in my mind: “So where does UNIWIDE or some unseen corporate giant step into all these?”

Now looking beyond the marketplace and surveying the tourism landscape, Councilor Elmer Datuin who chairs the Committee on Tourism, Special Events, Parks and Playgrounds gave a 10-minute city tourism situationer. As expected, he was extremely elated that tourist arrivals registered at 1.6 million. Believe it or not, he said, this even peaked at three million! He attributed these spectacular figures to three factors: first are the city’s tourism come-ons namely, Panagbenga, summer vacation, and the Christmas season; second is the improvement of infrastructures such as roads, super highways (e.g.TPLEX), public and private parks; and third, human resources development where the “tourism frontliners” such as guides, tour, hotel and restaurant operators, PUV drivers and the police force are imbued with the “tourism mentality.” Datuin’s translation of this mentality is “being honest, friendly, and hospitable.”

By then, I was at a mild level of agitation, trying to mentally engage with these public officials. I had been upset with the mayor’s accusation that the market vendors had not organized themselves earlier. Being a product of my parents’ pioneering hard work in the market, I cannot relate the mayor’s pronouncements with the history I know of the vendors who, through the decades have not failed to forward their issues and present their alternative plans of development as a group of concerned small business people with their available funds, which, of course, was peanuts compared to UNIWIDE’s previous offer. There might have been organizational weaknesses but it sounded inaccurate to say they were never articulate about development. Again, I pondered on the concepts of development: concrete and high rise, or status quo with a better and rational plan and lay-out.

I agreed with the problems laid out. Intervention was necessary, especially if these posed danger to life and property. But law enforcement is also imperative. They talked about sanitation and garbage disposal and the lack of segregation. May I ask why plastic bags are still allowed when there is a city ordinance banning it? Fire hazards are the concern of City Engineer’s office. Are they regularly checking these? But yes, awareness and discipline among vendors and consumers are also goals to work on.

As Councilor Datuin effusively promoted his tourism concepts, I squirmed at the thought of “tourism mentality.” What’s a little discomfort about traffic congestion? That’s part of being a tourist destination. What’s a little problem with mountains of garbage? That’s the price of having tourists enjoy our city. What’s a little crisis about water shortage? We’re used to that because we know the peak season and we just have to grin and bear it. Fake snowflakes pa more, Councilor. You really must be a tourism promoter, not a city councilor. Let’s turn this city into a concrete jungle eagerly waiting for tourists to drain our meagre sources of water. One city as a commodity is a grim thought.

I was unable to sit through the afternoon workshops where Councilor Yangot urged the participants to discuss and write down their short, medium, and long term plans regarding their issues and concerns on the market and trade. The workshop results are crucial and worth looking into for another article. I was fortunate to have a short discussion with Councilor Art Allad-iw where I expressed my questions and misgivings about his colleagues’ earlier pronouncements. Knowing his track record of being pro-people and leaning towards consultative processes, I hope he still will amplify the market people’s sentiments to the city council.

I reread the forum’s title. And got me thinking: this is Baguio, an entire market, not for its locals but for tourists. # nordis.net