Episcopal church supports DENR Sec. Lopez

By GINA DIZON

BONTOC, Mountain Province — The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Philippines( EDNP) in their February diocesan convention appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to stand firm on his appointment to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) of secretary Gina Lopez and retain her to bring to realization the good work that DENR is doing to protect the environment.

As of presstime, Lopez’ fate as DENR chief is currently under the deliberation of the Commission on Appointments.

The Diocesan Convention also supported the order of Lopez to close 23 mining firms and cancel the Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSA) of 75 mining corporations for destroying the watersheds; and allow restoration and rehabilitation of damaged watersheds.

They also called for government to institute necessary measures to ensure the livelihood of miners and other employees who shall be laid off from their jobs in the closure of mining operations.

Another resolution was proposed and is under discussion to included small scale mining operations destroying the environment like cement factories.

Meantime, the Diocesan Convention participants also overwhelmingly opposed the death penalty bill as it is against the right to life and forwarded their full opposition to extrajudicial killings done in the war against drugs.