Episcopal church supports DENR Sec. Lopez

By GINA DIZON
www.nordis.net

BONTOC, Mountain Province — The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Philippines( EDNP)  in their February diocesan convention  appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to stand firm on his  appointment  to the Department of  Environment and Natural Resources  (DENR) of secretary  Gina Lopez and retain her to  bring to realization the good work that  DENR is doing to protect the environment.

As of presstime, Lopez’ fate as DENR chief  is currently under  the deliberation of  the Commission on Appointments.

The Diocesan  Convention also supported the  order of  Lopez to close 23 mining firms and cancel the Mineral Production Sharing Agreements  (MPSA)  of 75 mining  corporations for destroying the watersheds; and allow  restoration and rehabilitation of damaged watersheds.

They also called for government to institute necessary measures to ensure the livelihood of miners and other employees who shall be laid off from their jobs in the closure of mining operations.

Another resolution was proposed and is under discussion to included small scale mining  operations destroying the environment like cement factories.

Meantime, the Diocesan Convention participants also overwhelmingly opposed the death penalty bill as it is against the right to life  and forwarded  their full opposition to extrajudicial killings done in the war  against drugs. # Gina Dizonnordis.net

Share

Leave a Reply