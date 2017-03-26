Editorial: Leaf of discontent

www.nordis.net

Every year, farmers produce an average of 40 million dried tobacco leaves, 90% of which comes from Northern Luzon with an estimated value of P3.56 Billion. More than P50 Billion is collected annually by the government from the industry. Provinces producing the crop are among the top income earners, thanks to their 15% share from the total government revenue for taxing tobacco companies and trading centers.

However, tobacco production and the industry it feeds manifest the ills of the Western-imposed global system of production and troubled social structure. The crop’s profitability wove a reprehensible connection and understanding between and among the government, capitalists and landlords from the Spanish period to the present.

Farmers continue to lament the tobacco companies’ manipulation of prices and leaf-grade that drive them deeper debt and bankruptcy. Tobacco companies and local traders known as “cowboys” take advantage of the high production cost and the farmers’ lack of production capital, the latter by providing usurious loans and the former by the onerous contract farming programs. Landlords arbitrarily remove the tenants’ right to till by offering their land to the highest bidder during tobacco season.

The corruption-ridden bureaucracy does not only condone these anomalies but also rob the people of valuable support from the billion pesos tobacco fund. Politicians and political dynasties thrive from this government allocation, treating it as their personal stash rather than the share from the people’s earnings to fund better and added public services and welfare.

The granting of farmers’ demand for P128 per kilo price for dried tobacco leaves, proper grading-system, better contract terms under the contract farming program and sufficient government subsidy are long overdue. The justness of these calls fuels the dissent and fervor of the region’s peasant movement to struggle for genuine agrarian reform.

The government's failure to address these lingering grievances is proving that the touted "green gold" of the North is nothing but a manifestation of the century-old oppressive and exploitative system against the peasantry, against the Filipino majority.