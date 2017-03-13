Cordillera women call for social justice, peace

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Representatives of Cordillera indigenous women’s organizations under the banner of Innabuyog-Gabriela marched through the main thoroughfares here calling for social justice and peace in celebration of the International Working Women’s day on March 8.

Virginia Dammay, chairperson of Innabuyog-Gabriela, said their celebration is to honor women’s contribution to society especially for those who continue to fight against injustice and for the respect of human rights.

The annual women’s day celebrations traces its roots to one hundred years ago when some 15,000 women workers marched through the streets of New York to demand shorter working hours, better pay and voting rights. This started a global movement for gender parity, a campaign known as “Bead and Roses” which became “Bread and Peace” after World War I.

Dammay said that the conditions that pushed women a century ago to march in the streets are the very conditions that majority of women face today; a situation of poverty, hunger and an escalating abuse against women and their children among others.

Dammay said that the chronic poverty and government neglect in many communities is coupled with militarization and human rights violations. She said that militarization escalated after President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew the peace negotiations between his administration and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and then declared an all-out-war against New People’s Army (NPA). She said that government soldiers occupying many communities target civilians, women and children included in their military operations against the NPA.

“We hold to account President Duterte for his unfulfilled promises and for implementing anit-poor policies like the tax reform bill that only adds burden to the poor and marginalized sectors,” Dammay said.

Connie Hapulon, an Ifugao woman leader, said that in her province, hundreds of women and their families were forced to evacuate after a gunbattle ensued between the 54th Infantry Battalion (IB) and 77th IB Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) of the Philippine Army and NPA rebels last February in Namal village, Asipulu town.

“The President’s all-out-war order brought terror into our communities that Namal folk could not even tend to their gardens due to fear of being accused as an NPA rebel or supporter,” Hapulon said.

Hapulon added that political persecution of activists also continues. She said that activists and development workers who work for the respect of human rights and for peace are being labeled as NPA rebels or supporters, harassed and threatened.

Hapulon said the most recent attack against women activists is the illegal arrest and detention and filing of trumped up charges against Sarah Abellon-Alikes. She said that Alikes helped organize women in Ifugao.

“We, activists in Ifugao rise for peace. We call on the Duterte administration to resume talks with the NDFP because we believe that this will resolve the poverty and militarization and other issues that plague our communities,” Hapulon said.

Hapulon was among the Ifugao activists who received death threats in 2015.

Maricris Banawag, a Kalinga woman leader, also raised the issue of militarization. She said that encampment of government troops in their villages has resulted to various human rights violations.

She said that soldiers who encamped in their villages inside civilian houses have used children as informants in the conduct of their anti-insurgency campaign. She added that soldiers have courted even married women.

“We rise against militarization because encampment of government soldiers inside our villages disrupts our peace and endangers our communities,” Banawag said.

Banawag said that the people of Tanglag and Uma villages in Lubuagan town have petitioned for the pull out of troops encamped in their villages since last year. She said that the people of Tanglag were victorious in driving out the soldiers. The soldiers encamped in Uma refuse to leave despite the people’s petition.

Maria Galong, a woman leader from Apayao, called for better delivery of basic social services to interior villages especially for women and children. She also urged government to create better livelihood sources for women alleviate poverty.

“Instead of spending millions on the conditional cash transfer government should instead create more livelihood sources for the poor,” Galong said.

Galong also shared that in her province, while there are new birthing facilities built there are no doctors or other professional health workers most of the time. She added that these birthing centers also lack the necessary equipment.

Dammay said that in the backdrop of continuing injustice, state fascism, marginalization and abuse; Cordillera women should uphold and continue the militant tradition of women’s day and revive the call for “Bread and Peace”. # Kimberlie Ngabit-Quitasolnordis.net