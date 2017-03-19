Baguio dads pass resolution for continuance of peace talks

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City council, this week, passed a resolution supporting the growing clamor for the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) to go back to the negotiating table and talk peace.

“Resolved as it is hereby resolved, to support clamor for the Government of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) to continue peace negotiations in a non adversarial way and focus on the substantial agenda of social, economic and political reforms that address the root causes of the armed conflict, in deference to the outcry of Filipinos for a just and lasting peace,” read Resolution 088 s. 2017 of the city council.

According to Councilor Arthur Allad-iw, the peace talks should continue until the end. “Termination of the peace process would put to waste the substantial gains during the first two rounds of talks under the Duterte administration,” he said.

Allad-iw, one of the authors of the said resolution, encouraged the public to participate in the peace negotiations. He said that everybody should actively participate in the talk by putting forward their concerns and demands.

“The issues being discussed and to be resolved at the peace negotiations are the very issues that affect the daily lives of every Filipino,” he said.

The resolution called for the inclusion of representatives from communities in the Joint Monitoring Committee especially on the violations to their agreements by, or against any of the two parties. “The party found guilty of committing actions in violation of the agreements will answer for such violations,” the resolution read.

Earlier the city council passed a resolution in support to the peace talks. The earlier resolution was even submitted to Silvestre Bello III, chairperson of the government panel and Luis Jalandoni, senior adviser of the NDFP during a peace forum held in the city last November.

After nearly two months of termination, representatives from the government and NDFP who just came from a back channel talk issued a joint statement on March 11 in Utrecht, The Netherlands, setting the next round of talks on April 2 to 7. The same joint statement said that indefinite unilateral ceasefire declarations would be issued before the fourth round of talks. There has not been any declaration of ceasefire yet as of this writing.

It can be recalled that the President terminated the peace negotiations in February. # nordis.net