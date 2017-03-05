As The Bamboos Sway: The Duterte end game starts

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

With much of his bravado fizzling down sounding like a scratched CD, with his major change promises not seen to be fulfilled, with the peso to the dollar further sliding down as an indicator of economic downfall, and now just immersed in fending off accusations and ghosts of his past, the tremors of the President Rodrigo Duterte’s fall appears to be in confluence to become an avalanche sooner for him not to finish his six years term.

While, in fairness, Duterte casted immediate solutions to simple problems that the Aquino’s regime failed to solve like the “Tanim Bala” syndication at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, thirty days turn around limit to government transactions, one stop processing of documents specially for Overseas Filipino Workers, and others, the murderous rampage of his police force in his Operation ‘Tokhang’ makes former President Noynoy Aquino a venerable saint.

While, in fairness, Duterte reopened peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF), of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA), he has now declared open warfare with the so-called reds when government soldiers were ambushed by the NPA. In the first place, it was his stance for the soldiers to stay in the far-flung areas where their inimical actions became untenable for the NPAs not to react. The supreme irony is where he declared himself during his presidential campaign to be a man of peace and is for peace, he just categorically ended the peace talks and it is now the progressive organizations who are calling for the resumption of the peace talks.

Declaring the peace talks ended is tantamount to his disliking to identify the root causes of why there is belligerency bannered by the CPP and its armed wing, the NPA, for which the peace talks evolved its being. His refusal to see now these root causes are clearly shown in his broken promises.

First on foreign domination, he declared that US forces will no longer be welcomed in the archipelago. After much bravado of even bitching former President Barack Obama, he showed being tickled by the invitation of President Donald Trump if he ever comes to New York. And the US forces are still in the Islands. He also opened the doors for the Republic of China and Russia to set their economic and social footsteps in the Philippines.

He also promised to stop the oligarchs but allowed the surreptitious burial of the father of all oligarchs, Dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB). While he blamed the past presidents for not changing the policies to disallow the burial, he did not act presidential for himself to change the policy. Instead he downgraded himself as a lawyer depending the policy on behalf of the Marcoses to allow the burial because presidents and soldiers could be buried there. As any lying lawyer to win his case, he did not cite the conditional predicates of the policy saying that those who were dishonorably discharged or committed moral turpitude are not allowed at the LNMB.

How about corruption in the government? Former President Gloria Arroyo has been freed “because the Aquino government failed to charge her.” Really? How about investigating her deeper and charging her during your watch, President Duterte? Moreover, Janet Lim-Napoles, the PDAF and DAF scam queen is now being considered as state witness by Duterte’s solicitor general.

On top of the oligarchy-corruption tandem, it has become apparent that Duterte’s vying for the presidency was, after all, for Bongbong Marcos to become president. Too bad Bongbong lost the election in the vice-presidency bid. Duterte could have been dead by now or would feign incapacity in the nearest future. After all, he is on fentanyl which is highly potent and addictive, and is estimated to be up to 100 times stronger than morphine to subdue his pain. Ironic that one of Duterte’s banner war is on drugs when he could have inadvertently confessed to being a drug addict. Nonetheless, he does push for federalism where his choice for Prime Minister is Bongbong Marcos if Bongbong’s protest against Vice-President Leni Robredo winning does not fly.

And there appears to be no more talks about a genuine land reform. In fact, peasant leaders and members who were asking for the fulfillment of the promise had already been harassed, maimed and killed in Hacienda Luisita, Cotabato, Capiz and other places. Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano did not even get the nod of confirmation by the landlord dominated congress to really sit as Secretary of Agrarian Reform.

The remaining leftists in his cabinet Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and National Anti-Poverty Commission Secretary Liza Maza, together with Department Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez, Duterte had now left to congress for their confirmation as members of the cabinet. He now says that his government is democratic that is why the congress, largely composed of landlords, big compradors, and mining magnates have to decide on the fate of the very and only link of the poor and needy Filipinos to the government. This, while Duterte gives full support to erring soldiers and police officers who have savaged protesters whose only fault is to air their grievances as allowed by the democratic constitution.

Furthermore, his promise to abolish contractualization of workers to make them permanent, deserving of benefits per labor laws still lacks implementation.

And lately, while proven biggest drug lords had been set free after photo-ops with Duterte amidst the thousands of killed so called addicts, Senator Leila de Lima has been arrested by law enforcement agents for drug trafficking. Never mind if the charge has not been proven beyond the benefits of the doubt. Never mind if she had scandalous relations with her driver. Never mind if she did not follow protocols for her criticisms. She was the most avid critique of Duterte with regards to his past relationship to the so-called Davao Death Squad.

Senator de Lima is no assassinated Benigno Aquino. She is far from being a hero. She may not be at par with the fallen Aquino but she is a critique, nonetheless. And dictators like Marcos must silence critiques in any way they could. In doing so, dictators just reveal themselves as dictators ever more.

With all these said, for all we know, if not de Lima, if not Arturo Lascanas, others may already be coming to the fore. Sooner than later, there may float down the flake that might touch off the avalanche against populist President Rodrigo Duterte. # nordis.net