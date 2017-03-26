As The Bamboos Sway: Bombs expensive, useless

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

At the heel of the New People’s Army (NPA) celebrating its 48th year anniversary on March 29, 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to start bombing the NPAs last March 9. He ordered the AFP to “Flatten the mountains. Collateral damage, sorry na lang.”

Following orders, the Philippine Air Forces (PAF) dropped 14 bombs last March 16 in Maligcong, Abra to target where they believe NPAs are located. Although the AFP denies it, the bombing resulted to forest fires in sitio Lat-ey in Barangay Duldulao in Maligcong. The AFP said that the NPAs started the fires to thwart the pursuit of the ground forces who were sent to chase the NPAs.

No NPA was reported to have died in the bombing.

This brings to fore the inutility of bombs against guerilla warfare as being used by the NPAs.

Never mind if the US is not winning against the ISIS or have not yet completely won in Iraq and Afghanistan if they are going to really win. The fact is President Duterte appears not to learn from history. In February 1965, the US started to deploy Operation Rolling Thunder. This involved sustained American bombing raids of North Vietnam. The nearly continuous air raids would go on for three years. In 1966, B-52s were used to bomb Mugia Pass to disrupt the North Vietnamese from using it to send personnel and supplies through Laos into South Vietnam.

In 1967, US Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara appeared before a senate subcommittee to testify that US bombing raids against North Vietnam have not achieved their objectives. McNamara maintained that movement of supplies to South Vietnam had not been reduced, and neither the economy nor the morale of the North Vietnamese had been broken.

Despite this, in 1969, then President Nixon began secret bombing of Cambodia to destroy Communist supply routes and base camps in Cambodia with “Operation Breakfast.” The covert bombing of Cambodia, conducted without the knowledge of Congress or the American public, continued for 14 months. In 1972, Nixon also ordered B-52s to bomb Hanoi and Haiphong to force North Vietnam to make concessions in the ongoing peace talks.

Despite all these US bombings, the Vietnamese managed to liberate themselves and won the war. Definitely.

In 1995, in his In Retrospect memoir, Robert McNamara, one of the key architects of the US’s war policy in Vietnam, admitted grave mistakes in that policy saying “…We were wrong, terribly wrong. We owe it to future generations to explain why.”

In spite of these historical facts which should have guided President Duterte, he declared his “Go ahead, flatten the hills” in his order to the AFP to use all its assets, including the newly acquired jets and drop bombs on the rebels.

Now if the AFP used their “newly acquired jets” in Abra, the Air Force must have used the FA-50s bought from Korea Aerospace Industries. The Philippine Government, under then President Noynoy Aquino, bought 12 of those jets at a of 18.9 Billion Pesos or $421,120,000. The last batches should be delivered within 2017. And if, indeed, FA-50s were used, they must have dropped 14 AGM-65 Maverick bombs which cost $17,000 to $110,000 each depending on the variant.

Fourteen bombs dropped in Abra would have then cost $238,000 to $1,540,000 or P11,900,000 to P77,000,000. In that bombing episode, we are not even considering the cost of fuel for those FA-50s, maintenance afterwards, and salaries of the pilots and the ground crew. And even if the AFP did not use FA-50s and Mavericks, the bombing would still have cost maybe as much.

Consider, too, the resources, that were lost during the bombing – the forest, the arable lands.

Assuming FA-50s and Mavericks were used, the expense for them could have been used or translate to, I don’t really know how many schools, how many hospitals, maybe salaries of teachers or doctors, or industries that would provide for hundreds of workers.

And to reiterate, no NPAs were killed during the Abra bombing run. And if ever there were, should it really cost that much to kill one or a hundred NPAs?

I may not side with the NPAs but I sure side with the people who should be benefitted if the government resources are really used for the people. And, maybe, if the people are really being served with these resources, there would be no NPAs in the first place.

One thing is clear though. The Korean Aerospace made money from the sales of those FA-50s. They should still make money for part replacements and maintenance. The Hughes Missile Systems Division – Raytheon also made money from the sale of bombs. In fact, Raytheon would be happy that 14 bombs were already exploded. They will make another sale for replacements or more.

And, if that is how the system still works, some Philippine generals must also have made a killing in commissions or ‘pasuksok’ for the sale of those FA-50s and Mavericks.

And, of course, there were other areas in the Philippines that were also bombed and would be bombed.

All in the name of Peace? Peace for whom? # nordis.net