Activist facing trumped up charges celebrates Women’s Day in court

BAGUIO CITY — On March 8, as the world celebrates International Working Women’s Day, Sarah Abellon-Alikes had to be in court to register her innocence for the trumped up charges a large-scale mining firm filed against her.

But despite what she is going through, Alikes in a video message posted on a social media site, extended her salutation and commendation to all women all over the world who continue to fight for people’s rights. She enjoined everyone to work for the release of all political prisoners and to push for the continuation of the peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

Alikes, an Igorot activist was arrested with two others on February 9 without warrant and detained without charges for 36 hours before arson and robbery charges were filed against her by Philex Mining Corporation. She was accused to be among the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who torched Philex’s trucks.

“I continue to declare my innocence of the accusations foiled against me,” Alikes said in her video message posted in a social media site on March 8.

“While I do not believe in the characterization by the military establishment of the NPA as criminals, I do not consider myself worthy of what sounds as a noble position my accusers would like the public believe I hold,” she added.

Alikes, in her message recounted her ordeal and thanked all those who helped her. She said that apart from her illegal arrest, she was not fed lunch until about 3:20 PM. She said that she was not allowed to inform her kin about her situation and was not allowed visitors for several hours.

“Let me express my heartfelt gratitude to all who, in one way or another, made the ordeal I just went through bearable,” she said.

Alikes thanked the Philippine Episcopal Church, her family, friends, colleagues and lawyers. She even thanked some officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) “who did what they could” to make detention “less tortuous”.

Alikes also rebuked other PNP and AFP officers “who deliberately strove to make it hard” for her and her co-detainees. She also prayed for those who subjected her to political persecution. “May the God of truth and justice shed light on you that the goodness in your persons shine greater that the influence of darkeness,” she said.

Alikes was released on bail last February 11. She said that the court battle has just started and that it would be a long one. But she believes that the truth shall triumph over “oppression and falsehood” in the end.

“However, the struggle for a just and peaceful society is far from over. I hope you will continue to be there in this journey—mine and that of others who deserve to be freed from shackles by instrumentalities of social injustice—our journey,” Alikes said.

She enjoined everyone to take part in the fight for social justice and in the peace process. “Let not the gains achieved so far, and the prospective gains, be put to waste. Let us, together, work for just and lasting peace,” Alikes said.

The Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) and Innabuyog-Gabriela in separate statements condemned the illegal arrest and detention of Alikes and called for the dropping of all charges filed against her during their mass action in celebration of women’s day.

“We rise and stand in solidarity with Sarah Abellon-Alikes, especially today, March 8, International Working Women’s Day – the same day of her arraignment on charges she is innocent of. We rise and stand with her and other women human rights defenders,” said Imelda Tabiando, CHRA secretary general.

Tabiando said the unjust arrest and detention of Alikes “are continuing acts of political persecution reminiscent of Martial rule – a mark that has not changed even with the changing of Presidents”.

Tabiando said that attacks against activists like Alikes and communities labeled as NPA territories resumed after President Rodrgio Duterte suspended the peace talks with communist rebels last February 1.

Tabiando said that the Duterte administration’s Oplan Kapayapaan is simply a continuation of the past government operation plans that are “marching orders for State-sponsored terrorism”.

“Today, as we stand and rise with Sarah Abellon-Alikes, we remind the Duterte administration that repression does not birth peace, it births and breeds resistance. We urge him to immediately continue the peace talks and resolve the roots of the civil war in the country,” Tabiando said.

Virgie Dammay, Innabuyog-Gabriela chairperson, said that Alikes is among the many Cordilleran activists who are being persecuted for pursuing a just and lasting peace for their people and communities. She said that Alikes spent most of her life organizing communities for protection of the environment and their ancestral land against destructive projects.

She said Alikes is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Regional Development Center-Katinnulong dagiti Umili iti Amianan.

“She has also tirelessly worked to deliver development services to communities neglected by the government not only in the Cordillera but the entire Northern Luzon,” Dammay said. # nordis.net