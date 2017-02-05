UP Baguio opens Museo Kordilyera

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — On January 31, a pig was butchered and Ibaloi elders led the prayer for the opening program of the University of the Philippines Baguio’s Museo Kordilyera.

At the opening program, UP Baguio Chancelor Raymund Rovillos said the Museo is a tangible expression of the university’s mission of including a regional perspective in their programs. He added that it is also an effort in advancing the university’s niche in Cordillera studies.

Rovillos said the Museo will serve as an institutional custodian of indigenous people’s heritage. He said it will also serve as a venue for the dissemination of faculty researches. He added that it will also serve a venue for fora and discussion on indigenous heritage.

“It will be a living museum,” he said.

The museum, which saw its soft opening June last year, will feature three inaugural exhibits — a display on tattooing methods by Dr. Analyn Salvador-Amores; an ethnographic photograph series by College of Arts and Communication (CAC) professor Roland Rabang, and an exhibit on anthropological studies in the region done by anthropologist Jules de Raedt.

Rovillos also thanked those who helped put together the exhibits. The inaugural exhibits resulted from the curatorial work done by Amores, UPB Professor Emeritus Delfin Tolentino, Jr., College of Social Sciences (CSS) professor Victoria Diaz and archivist Cristina Villanueva. The curated selections, according to Amores, follows the ethnographic museum concept distinguished by “its integral connection to the scholarly work of the faculty from the different colleges of the university.”

Rovillos said that the Museo is part of the university’s emerging cultural hub which will include the Bulwagan Juan Luna that is currently under renovations and the Cordillera Studies Center among others.

After the opening program, instead of the usual ribbon cutting, a gong beating signaled the eager crowd that they could now enter and view the inaugural displays of the Museo. # nordis.net