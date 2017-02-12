State’s “all-out-war” targets activists, civilians

By ANAKBAYAN-CORDILLERA (PR)

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY – Following the Philippine government’s termination of the peace talks and declaration of an “all-out war” against the New People’s Army (NPA), the youth organization Anakbayan Cordillera said that activists, people’s organizations, and other civilians are now being targeted by the state and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a statement, the group assailed the illegal detention of political activist Sarah Abellon Alikes who was arrested without warrant by AFP elements earlier today, February 9, and expressed concern over the civil liberties and security of activists and members of progressive people’s organizations.

Alikes is a member of the board of directors of Regional Development Center – Katinnulong Dagiti Umili iti Amianan (RDC–KADUAMI), a non-government organization (NGO) active in conducting development projects in far-flung and impoverished areas across Northern Luzon.

She is also the daughter of the late Anglican Bishop Richard Abellon, Sr.

Reports from the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) disclosed that Alikes, along with two others, is currently detained without charges at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Headquarters in Camp Bado Dangwa, La Trinidad, Benguet.

Anakbayan Cordillera noted that the lobbying efforts and services provided by RDC–KADUAMI to promote peace and development in various militarized communities led to the arrest of Alikes.

“Again, the fascist State shows its utter disregard for human rights and genuine peace, as it has done with the dissolution of the peace process,” said Luke Bagangan, secretary-general of Anakbayan Cordillera.

Bagangan cited various human rights violations, including the illegal arrest of peace advocates across the country, as desperate attempts of the AFP to disrupt the peace negotiations.

“As peace saboteurs who have turned a blind eye to the significance of the peace talks to the Filipino nation, the AFP’s only directive is to silence the struggle of the people,” he said.

Furthermore, the youth leader expressed that the AFP’s failure in the countryside has led them to wage their all-out war against human rights watchdogs and other civilians.

Anakbayan Cordillera expects the AFP to plant evidence and file false or trumped-up charges against Alikes and others, as it has done to many other political activists in the past.

“Almost 400 political prisoners are still languishing behind bars because of these vilification efforts, and the AFP will surely see to it again,” he added.

He foresees more political activists to be illegally arrested in the duration of the all-out offensive against the NPA.

Anakbayan also fears intensified militarization in schools and indigenous communities in the countryside.

Bagangan cited the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte to introduce the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program in senior high schools as part of military intelligence gathering and harassment of progressive student organizations.

“It is not coincidental at all that such approval immediately follows Duterte’s termination of his ceasefire and declaration of all-out war against the NPA,” the youth leader claimed.

As response, Anakbayan Cordillera enjoined its members and other students in senior high and college to be critical and to further assert their democratic rights as Filipino youth.

“History has proven that the AFP are big traitors to their mandate to serve and protect the people. We, as political activists, must not let our guard down and remain vigilant of AFP’s dirty moves,” ended Bagangan. # nordis.net