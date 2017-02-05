Statements: Punish PNP human rights violators

By SANDUGO – KILUSAN NG MORO AT KATUTUBONG MAMAMAYAN PARA SA SARILING PAGPAPASAYA

SANDUGO welcomes the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to cleanse the Philippine National Police (PNP) as we strongly condemn the worsening state terrorism perpetuated by the PNP and the subsequent coddling of their guilty uniformed personnel. We call on to our President to hold accountable PSSUPT Marcelino Pedrozo for the brutal dispersal of the protesting Moro and indigenous peoples in October 2016.

SANDUGO is deeply enraged that PSUPT. Marcelino Pedrozo is now serving as the Deputy Chief Officer of the Eastern Police District. He is the infamous police officer who told his men to batter our fellow national minorities during the protest at the U.S. Embassy on October 19, 2016. Instead of being permanently removed from service, he was actually promoted and reassigned like most of the erring members of the PNP.

Many cannot forget the scene on the TV news program where Pedrozo lashed out at his policemen for allowing the protesters to reach the US embassy. He then ordered the dispersal of the rally and the arrest of the protesters. More than 10 were seriously wounded and almost a hundred were hurt in the violent dispersal which was done at the closing part of the rally.

SANDUGO conveners filed a complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman and reached out to Pres. Duterte to hold responsible the MPD officers for the injury suffered by protesters due to the violent dispersal. With the initial decision of relieving Pedrozo, PO3 Franklin Kho and others involved, Pedrozo’s promotion is condemnable and reeks of impunity that the whole police force seem to enjoy under the Duterte administration. State forces are allowed to use excessive force in the war against drugs and terrorists. President Duterte should be reminded that it was the national minorities who did the concrete manifestation of his protests against US policy, and in a way, the rally was a show of support for his foreign independent policy.

But the real monster that empowered the PNP since it was founded and turned them against the people is still maneuvering behind the scenes. The PNP officers and men are attack dogs trained and used by U.S. Imperialism to unleash its terror against the Filipino people. Col. Pedrozo summed it up really well when he ordered the violent dispersal: “Wala man lang kayong hinuli, ang dami-dami niyan… Magkagulo na kung magkagulo, pulis tayo rito e. Pwede ba tayong patalo sa mga yan? Anong mukhang ihaharap natin sa embassy? Kaya i-disperse mo ‘yan.” (You did not arrest even one of them and they are so many… Let there be a riot if necessary, we are the police here. Can we allow ourselves to be defeated by them? How can we face the Embassy after this? Disperse them!”). This statement and the incident that ensued after it was uttered was a clear display of the PNP’s subservience to the U.S.

This level of impunity sends a chilling effect to us national minorities, who are still experiencing state terrorism and ethnocidal campaigns due to corporate interest on the lush environment our communities are in. The very people who are out to hurt and trample our rights are instead being rewarded and are eluding and playing around with justice. The ongoing War on Drugs is just emboldening the monsters inside the PNP to launch their brutal attacks against the people. The recent killing and attempted extortion of a South Korean businessman and the rising drug-related killings is evidence enough of the mercenary tendencies of the PNP.

We then cry out for the recall of Col. Pedrozo’s promotion and we urge President Duterte to render justice to the victims of human rights violations. We also urge the president to review the complaints filed by SANDUGO and the ongoing inquiry on the violent dispersal which is being held at the Philippine Congress, led by the Makabayan representatives.

This is just part of our struggle to defend our ancestral land and our right to self-determination against U.S. imperialism and its local cohorts and attack dogs. And in this struggle, we aspire for a truly terror-free society where indigenous and Moro peoples are not discriminated against. # nordis.net