SLU greets 2017 with another tuition hike

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The administration of Saint Louis University (SLU) announced yet another tuition and other fees (TOF) increase for incoming first year students during the academic year 2017-2018.

In a memorandum dated February 6, a 10% increase on matriculation will be greeting freshmen in the university’s undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs next school year. Upperclassmen, however, shall pay the same rate scheduled during the previous academic year.

Student activists meanwhile condemned the TOF increase, saying it comes off as “no surprise”, since SLU has exhibited the same propensity for “unjust” tuition hikes.

“No surprise at all. The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has always turned a blind eye on neoliberal policies like Saint Louis University’s carry-over scheme,” said Kabataan Partylist’s regional coordinator Bazoo de Jesus.

Over the past years, the university has increased their matriculation fees in incremental percentages, with the most recent during 2016 when it raised TOF for freshmen by 5%.

“The methods used by SLU is no longer new. It raises tuition fees for freshmen for the current academic year and then eventually the rates paid by the freshmen during that year will be carried by the upperclassmen,” said de Jesus.

De Jesus explains that SLU is blatantly circumventing its obligations to conduct consultations with the student body and cited the CHEd’s “loophole-filled” Memorandum Order No. 30 (CMO 30) as the university administration’s main tool.

According to the CHED order, universities may increase TOF without due consultations with the students if the increased rates will apply only to freshmen.

“It’s clear that the SLU administration is scheming against its students with its unjust increases,” added de Jesus.

Increasing demands

Meanwhile, students from the university clamor for more transparency on the tuition hikes.

In a Facebook infographic posted by SLU’s Supreme Student Council, Medicine student Krizia Gail Balabbo commented “may the student council demand for transparency and how the administration came up with that percentage of increase.”

Previous student demonstrations by SLU students, along with youth mass organization ANAKBAYAN, have pressed for the junking of tuition hikes and other school fees in the university. # nordis.net