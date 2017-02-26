Salubungan unites youth on education issues

By DIVINE LORAINE PEÑAFLOR

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY – Over a hundred and fifty students from different universities in Baguio and La Trinidad converged in People’s Park to fight for a free and nationalist education in the “Salubungan 2017: Forging Unities for Free and Nationalist Education last February 23”.

Salubungan 2017 is part of a national coordinated action which highlighted issues in education including the free tuition in all State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) policy, the House Bill 4800 which was proposed by Kabataan Partylist (KPL), the continuing increase in tuition and other fees, and the revival of mandatory ROTC for senior high school students.

According to KPL, a total of P8.3B appropriation in the national budget is expected to cover all tuition fees of students in 114 SUCs in the Philippines; however, Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) plans on limiting the access to free tuition through the socialized tuition system which was first implemented in the University of the Philippines System in 2014.

“We call on the youth to continue the fight for a free education for all despite the different neoliberal attacks on education similar to the socialized tuition system which proved to be anti-students through its implementation in the University of the Philippines system” said Bazoo de Jesus, Kabataan Partylist Cordillera Spokesperson.

In line with the calls in the said event, Saint Louis University students also condemned the tuition fee increase in their university. On February 9, Tuesday, the SLU administration notified its students of a 10% increase in the tuition fee of incoming freshmen.

According to Anakbayan SLU, “It’s [SLU’s] relentless profiteering attack on its students — students, whom it promises to mold for national development — has long negated its true “missionary” spirit.”

The event was organized by Anakbayan Metro-Baguio, Kabataan Partylist, College Editors Guild of the Philippines, National Union of Students in the Philippines, Dap-ayan ti Kultura iti Kordilyera and Rise for Education-Baguio. It started with separate activities from different schools which included University of the Philippines-Baguio, University of the Cordilleras, Saint Louis University and Benguet State University; and spearheaded the program in People’s Park at 6PM. Students from University of Baguio were also spotted at the event. # nordis.net