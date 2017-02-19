Sagada women’s group calls to activate BCPCs

By GINA DIZON

SAGADA, Mountain Province — The Sagada Women Inayan Watch, a group of women working for the protection of and promotion of children’s and women’s rights asks for the activation of the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) in all 19 barangays as it raises alarm over the increasing cases of sexual abuse against children.

The creation of BCPC is pursuant to Presidential Decree 603 (PD603) of the Child and Youth Welfare Code.

The women’s group is alarmed at the increasing cases of children-victims of sexual abuse; from three cases in 2015 to seven in 2016, with an added one more early this year.

The most recent reported sexual abuse was against a six year old child by an accused 14 year-old migrant in the early part of this year.

The women’s group also urged the speedy resolution of four cases of sexual abuse and acts of lasciviousness filed against accused Rolando Vishok Bandril, Jr. who was arrested this January. The parents of children-victims filed the cases at the local trial court June last year.

Bandril who was from Manila, worked as a masseur in Sagada since 2010, was at-large after being issued four warrants since August of 2016.

It can be recalled that in July of last year, nine women from barangays Dagdag and Demang here stormed Bandril’s house and shame-paraded him around town as a sexual offender. He was brought to the local precinct after.

Police, however, released Bandril where no charges were filed and arrest warrants readily issued against him at the time.

The Sagada Women Inayan Watch commended the combined force of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) for having arrested Bandril in Marikina. He is now detained at the Mountain Province provincial jail.

The Inayan Watch initially composed of women from central and northern Sagada called on the Municipal Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) especially the Protection of Women and Children’s Desk to implement their mandate to provide the necessary services on counseling, education, monitoring and other legal and social services in full implementation of RA 7610 and PD 603. # nordis.net