PNP arrests Cordillera activist

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

Update (as of 6:45pm): Sarah Abellon-Alikes is now detained at Camp Bado Dangwa, PNP Cordillera Regional Headquarters.

BAGUIO CITY — The Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) condemns the illegal arrest and detention of an official of a disaster-relief and livelihood support organization at a Baguio City police station on February 9.

The police has not provided details about the arrest of Sarah Abellon-Alikes, a member of the board of directors of the Regional Development Center-Kattinulong dagiti Umili ti Amianan (RDC-Kaduami), who is under the custody of the Pacdal station of the Baguio City Police Office.

Alikes is the daughter of the late Anglican Bishop Richard Abellon, Sr.

In a text message, Senior Supt. Ramil Saculles, city police director, said BCPO has been coordinating with the Benguet Police Office and the Philippine Army regarding the arrest but had not offered any details as to what charges Alikes was facing.

The Cordillera Police Office in Camp Dangwa has not received a complete report about Alikes, but said she would be accorded due process, according to Chief Insp. Carolina Lacuata, Cordillera police information officer.