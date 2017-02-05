No more trading fees at BAPTC

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — After going back to the drawing board, the trading fee that was proposed to be collected from farmers who will use the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center is now removed.

This was disclosed by Violeta Salda, the newly installed chief operations officer of the BAPTC. But she said that they will still be collecting parking, stall rental and comfort room fees along all other service fees from farmers who will use the facilities of the BAPTC.

It can be recalled that the proposed P0.50 per kilo which was later reduced to P0.25 per kilo was the most contested requirements to farmers who will use the BAPTC which stopped most farmers from using the facility.

BAPTC, which Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol called a “planning blunder”, is worth P780 Billion. It is the biggest of the 22 trading centers the Aquino administration planned to build.

Salda also disclosed that earlier pronouncements of government officials that the disposers, who they referred to as middlemen will be eased out. She said that the disposers are part of the equation and that in the original conceptualization of the BAPTC, they have a role to play.

She said that the farmers produce the plants, the disposers find buyers and even help farmers with capital and the truckers deliver the vegetables.

“Each have a role to play and should work together,” she said.

Salda further said closing the old trading post is also not part of the original plan. She said that old and new should compliment each other.

Salda played a big role in the conceptualization of the BATC.

Social preparations

Salda further said that social preparation at the farms was part of the plan. “If only it was done properly so that the farmers could understand and appreciate that the changes are for the better,” she said.

She explained that there is a need for a change in mind set to be able to welcome the new concept of BAPTC. She pointed out that the changes should have started at the farm level.

“We produce quality vegetables but their value depreciates every time they are transported because they are not handled properly,” she said.

She said that the needed equipment and trainings should have been given to the farmers as part of the social preparation. She said that instead of the usual tiklis and sacks, farmers should be using crates to protect the vegetables from getting bruised during transport. She added that the farmers would also need cold storage facilities at the farm to keep the vegetables fresh and crispy.

“We should have taught our farmers to focus more on value over volume,” she said. # nordis.net