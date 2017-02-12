National minority group hits DND for all out war declaration

By SANDUGO (PR)

MANILA — Sandugo, an alliance of national minorities, expresses its grave condemnation of Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s declaration of an all-out war against the New People’s Army (NPA) after the sudden termination of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) of the peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

“If we are to learn from our recent history, the all-out wars waged by former presidents Estrada, Arroyo and BS Aquino only led to heightened attacks of the state armed forces not only against the armed revolutionary forces but also against the national minorities – against both Moro and indigenous communities,” the Sandugo statement said.

The group said all out wars in the past resulted to gross human rights violations against the national minorities.

According to Sandugo, in 2000, Estrada’s total war against the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) displaced almost 1 million people from Moro communities. Arroyo’s three separate wars – the “State of Lawlessness” in Basilan against the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), the State of Lawless Violence against the MILF in Maguindanao, Lanao and Davao; and the all out war against the MILF in Central Mindanao, displaced 1.2 million. While BS Aquino’s “All-out Justice and Offensive” operations against the MILF in Zamboanga and retaliatory war against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Mamasapano, Maguindanao displaced 140,000 people.

Sandugo added that indigenous communities also suffered the brunt of all-out wars. Both Arroyo and BS Aquino launched brutal ethnocidal indigenous peoples-centric military campaigns under “Oplan Bantay Laya” (OBL) and “Oplan Bayanihan” (OpBay) respectively. Arroyo’s OBL claimed the lives of 151 indigenous peoples, while Aquino’s OpBay killed 103 and displaced more than 23,000 people from Lumad communities.

Under Duterte, to this date, 14 indigenous peoples fell victims of political killings, 4 of them killed even within the period still covered by the reciprocal unilateral ceasefires of the government and NDFP in place.

“None of the previous regimes were made accountable for these atrocities. The Lumad communities in Mindanao have yet to recover and attain justice from the brunt of the Oplan Bayanihan. Now, the AFP launches another all-out war against the people,” Sandugo said.

History proves that all these all-out AFP military campaigns only leads to the loss of too many lives and untold sufferings for the peoples. And only drive us towards to further dissent. The real path to genuine peace and social change starts with addressing the roots of the armed conflict.

“Pursuing the people’s democratic rights through genuine agrarian reform, national industrialization, adequate social services, protection of human rights and our – the national minorities – long-fought-for right to self-determination. These are the more concrete steps to finally extinguish the flames of war,” Sandugo added.

“We therefore call on the Duterte administration to immediately rein in the AFP, stop the total war against the people and deviate from militaristic solution to end the armed revolution. We also call for the resumption of the peace talks between the government and the NDFP to work on the gains of the third round of talks in Rome, Italy and pave the way to further discuss and arrive at agreements on social and economic reforms to resolve the roots of the armed conflict,” Sandugo further said.

But if the Duterte administration does not back down from this bloody all-out war, we are resolved to fight and defend our rights against all forms of militarization and repression together with the Filipino people. # nordis.net