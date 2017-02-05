Mining watch group welcomes Lepanto suspension “with apprehension”

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

BAGUIO CITY — A local mining watch group here commended Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Gina Lopez for suspending Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company (LCMC)’s mining operations within “functional watersheds”.

The Benguet-Abra-Mountain Province-Ilocos Sur (BAMPIS) Mining Watch, an affiliate of the Save the Abra River Movement (STARM), says that they welcome the secretary’s recommendation “with apprehension”, as the effectivity of the department order lies on the President’s signature.

“He [the President] has displayed a propensity for sudden alterations in his stand and policy even on issues of grave import,” Lulu Gimenez, the group’s information officer said in a statement.

The DENR recommended on Thursday, February 2, the closure of 21 mining operations in the country, and the suspension of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) of at least six, including LCMC, which operates a copper-gold mine in Mankayan, Benguet.

The group also expressed fear on how the government will enforce LCMC’s suspension order. According to them, the mining company has operated “with impunity” and has consistently brought damage to the Abra River basin.

Litigation ensued in 2016 between Lepanto and the people of Pacda and Suyoc villages in Mankayan for an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) against the mining company’s continued excavation of the Nayac Twin Decline despite the expiration of a Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) covering the area.

“The company simply laughed in the face [of the people],” said Gimenez. A Benguet court issued a temporary EPO that was only effective for 72 hours.

The mining company, however, says it has yet to receive the suspension order.

"We hope [the order] will be served and enforced soon so that we can see some abatement to the company's desturction of the Abra River basin," ended Gimenez.