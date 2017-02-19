Mil-ops force peasant exodus in Quirino

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

QUIRINO — A peasant group in this province urged President Rodrigo Duterte to resume the peace talks with communist rebels as it condemned the recent military operations that forced peasant folk to leave their home and seek refuge at the town in Maddela town, Quirino province.

According to Danggayan Dagiti Mannalon ti Cagayan Valley — Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), the Philippine Army’s (PA) 86th Infantry Battalion (IB) has been instigating fear and terror among residents of barrios San Martin, Villa Gracia, and Villa Ylanan since February 13.

The peasant group said that government soldiers should leave the said villages for the community folk to be able to return to their homes and get back to their normal lives. The group added that in order to truly address the armed conflict, the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) should get back to the negotiating table and talk peace.

It can be recalled that the Armed forces of the Philippines declared an all out war against communist rebels after Duterte terminated the peace negotiations early this February.

Human rights violations

The peasant group said that the 86th IB spreads lies about a gun battle with communist rebels in a neaby village, threatened to bomb the villages and forced the community folk to evacuate. They also condemned the encampment of 86th IB soldiers inside the villages saying that it is an outright violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL).

The army company currently has around 80 troops stationed in barangay halls of the three barrios.

The recent military operation has disrupted the peace and order of the communities, their economic activities, the delivery of social services and the normal local government functions in the three villages.