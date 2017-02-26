Makan a la Pinoy: Mussels Maskipaps

By BRENDA S. DACPANO

www.nordis.net

This week, we have a guest columnist Desiree “Day” Caluza.

Ingredients:

1 kilo tahong (boiled and minced)

1 cup cooked rice

2 to 3 medium sized carrots (minced)

3/4 cup canned green peas

1 cup corned tuna

garlic minced

onions minced

1 1/2 cup of finely chopped parsley

salt

pepper

For cheese sauce:

2 1/2 cups evap milk

4 tablespoons butter

1 bar processed filled cheese (grated)

1/ 2 tsp cinnamon powder

salt

3 to 4 tbsp flour

water

Sauté garlic and onions then add carrots. When mid tender, add the remaining ingredients including the chopped parsley ( but set aside some for toppings). Add salt to season. Set aside. In a small pot, melt butter then add milk. Bring mixture to a boil then add grated cheese until it dissolves. Dissolve flour in the desired amount of water then add to the mixture. Just mix the sauce to avoid lumping and until the desired thickness is achieved. Add salt and cinnamon to taste.

Put the mussels mixture on the shells. Top it with cheese sauce. You may bake it for a while until you achieve the desired heat. Take it out of the oven then top it with chopped parsley. Serve it with laughter because the work is finally done.

Maskipaps was coined from the words “ maski papaano”. In this dish, do not be afraid to experiment, you may add other veggies, meat or seafood. This dish is served as an appetizer. You may also do away with rice in the mixture. Best eaten when it’s really hot. # nordis.net