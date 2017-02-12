Makabayan condemns reversal of mine closures, suspensions

By MAKABAYAN (PR)

MANILA — The Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives strongly criticizes the reversal of the closure and suspension orders on destructive mining corporations issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“The government’s economic managers clearly waylaid what could have been a monumental move for the Duterte administration to put a stopper on the destructive and plunderous mining companies that wreck havoc not only on the environment but more importantly on the lives of our people,” said In a statement, Bayan Muna partylist Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate said.

Zarate said that for decades, especially after the enactment of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, mining-affected communities were bulldozed by environmental degradation and social injustice.

He criticized Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Socio-economic Planning secretary Ernesto Pernia for downplaying the benefits government has given to large-scale mining companies that include tax holidays.

Dominguez and Pernia claimed that the closure and suspension of mines would result to workers’ lay off and decrease in tax revenues. But government data showed that the share of mining in the gross domestic product is only 0.7%, while its contribution to employment is only at 0.6%.

Zarate pointed out that the scant contribution of mining to the local economy is compounded by the immense socio-economic impact of large scale mines to hose communities and the environment. He said that the current policy on mining has spawned more physical, social, and economic displacement of affected communities among other human rights violations.

“Foremost, indigenous people’s communities, whose ancestral lands hold some of the last bastions of our natural wealth, are being dispossessed of their lands, whether through coercion, exigency, or collusion in relation to mining projects,” he said.

He added that agricultural and fishing communities affected by the downstream environmental impacts of mining also suffer from diminished productivity and food insecurity.

Zarate said the closure and suspension orders issued by the DENR led by Sec. Gina Lopez could have been the first step to a full-blown investigation of mine sites and its effects to the people and the environment, and open up the discussion on how our country could judiciously utilize our mineral resources to boost national economic development.

He further said that these DENR suspension and closure orders could have complemented the call to repeal the Mining Act of 1995 and in its stead enact a pro-people, pro-environment mining law.

“We call on President Rodrigo Duterte to be steadfast in his earlier pronouncement of being against a monster that is the destructive mining and that he will destroy their clutches on our nation,” he said.

Zarate urged the President to uphold the interest of the people and the environment, and, shun the whispers of his economic managers who are clearly indebted to big mining interests and neoliberal persuasions. # nordis.net