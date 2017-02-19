LT mayor asks truckers to vacate old trading post

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The local government of La Trinidad, Benguet is asking vegetable truckers and all other vehicles using the public market parking area at kilometer 5, to relocate temporarily to the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center (BAPTC) from February 27 to March 31 to give way to the town’s Strawberry Festival trade fair.

La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda earlier issued Memorandum No. 29 (A)-2017 to all vehicle owners especially the vegetable truckers and dealers using the parking area at the town’s public market to vacate the area from February 13 to March 31 to give way to the Straberry Festival’s Agro and Commercial Trade Fair.

But in an interview on February 14, Salda said that the parking area will remain open for all vehicles until February 26 because the participants to the trade fair are not yet ready to move in until February 27.

“Most of the trade fair participants are still participating at the Baguio City’s Panagbenga trade fair, so they will be able to move in only on February 27,” he said.

Salda said the trade fair will be open to the public from March 1 to 31. “Participants will use February 27 and 28 for setting up their stalls,” he added.

In 2016, former Mayor Edna Tabanda barred vegetable truckers from the said parking area to give way to the construction of commercial stalls for each of the town’s barangay for income generating projects. The said 13 stalls still occupy half of the parking area.

The remaining half which was re-opened for parking, will be closed to accomodate the trade fair this year.