Katribu supports order vs greedy mining operations

By KATRIBU (PR)

www.nordis.net

MANILA — The Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas (Katribu) fully supports the orders of the Department of Environment and Natural resources (DENR) Secretary Gina Lopez to suspend and close mining companies on the grounds of grave human rights abuses, environment destruction and resource plunder against the indigenous peoples (IP) and the Filipino people.

“This bold and decisive move to close these abusive mines and cancel Minerals Production and (MPSA) in watershed areas is long overdue. The big mining operations in our ancestral territories resulted not only in the destruction of our lands and gross violations of our collective and human rights but the very existence of our people and identity. We voiced out the same positions in our on-going struggles against big and destructive mining,” said Pya Macliing Malayao, Katribu Secretary General.

In 2016, Katribu, a national alliance of indigenous peoples organizations covering more than 500 local organizations, submitted to the Office of the President and the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Agenda that contains the following:

1) Review all approved mining contracts and immediately cancel all contracts of mining companies that have caused serious damage to the environment and violated the collective rights of the indigenous peoples;

2) Disallow mining operations in watershed areas;

3) Stop the operations and cancel the permits of mining companies that have already been proven guilty by the communities of destroying the environment and have violated IP rights. This include the Philex Mining Corporation and Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co. in Benguet; Oceana Gold Philippines Inc. and FCF Minerals in Nueva Vizcaya; Citinickel in Palawan; Toronto Venture Inc. (TVI) in Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte; Saguittarius Mines Inc.-Xstrata in Sultan Kudarat, Davao del Sur and Sarangani; San Roque Mining Inc. Metals in Agusan del Norte; Shenzou Mining Group Corporation in Surigao del Sur; Greenstone Resources Corportion, Silangan Mining Corporation and Taganito in Surigao del Norte.

The IP Agenda also includes the demands to rehabilitate mined-out and environmentally degraded areas, and compensate indigenous peoples in communities affected by mining.

“These demands are based from our historical experiences and struggles. The liberalized mining industry legalized by the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 has denied us of our collective rights to our ancestral lands and self-determination, deprived us of our sustainable livelihood, destroyed our sacred lands, alienated our communities with the meager “share” or crumbs they throw away, with basic social services offered as bribe, but worst have unleashed military-supported paramilitary and investment defense forces of mining corporations that perpetrate grave human rights violations,” Malayao narrated.

Malayao further added, “We also encourage Sec. Lopez to undertake actions to repeal the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 — the law that provides the foundation of and legal shield to the destructive and plunderous operations of mining companies. The DENR chief should also push for the enactment of the People’s Mining Bill that prioritizes the protection of people’s rights and the environment; and seeks to re-orient the mining framework in the country towards the foundation of our national industry.”

“The greedy and plunderous mining corporations’ reign over our land and mineral resources must end. The indigenous peoples and the Filipino people must truly benefit from the nation’s natural wealth to be utilized for genuine rural and national development that protects the rights of the people and the environment.,” Malayao said. # nordis.net