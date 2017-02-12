Katribu hits Palace intervention of DENR mine closure

By KATRIBU (PR)

MANILA — The Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan sa Pilipinas (Katribu) is enraged about the Malacañang’s move to stop the implementation of the Department of Environment and National Resources’ (DENR) decision to close 23 mining operations and suspend 5 more.

“We believe that the order, had it been implemented swiftly, could have given a chance for indigenous peoples, whose lands are ravaged by large-scale mining, to achieve some measure of social justice,” the Katribu statement read.

Katribu expressed support to Secretary Gina Lopez’s move to preserve mineral lands for agriculture.

However, the national minority group said the kind of agriculture to be developed must be based on the communities’ priorities and not on the imposition of huge mono-crop plantations. The group said mono-crop plantations were proven to be destructive to the land and to indigenous peoples’ food sovereignty.

Katribu further said an area development approach financed by the mining companies’ social development and management programs (SDMP) funds is not enough guarantee that the remaining 12 companies will respect the rights to ancestral land, cultural integrity and ultimately, the self determination indigenous peoples all over the country. Ancestral domains should be developed according to what our communities aspire for.

“We support the moves towards penalizing violators based on siltation, dust, failure to secure tree-cutting permits, and unsystematic mining methods. In addition, we call on the DENR to also put emphasis on the grave human rights violations regarding indigenous peoples’ right to self determination, community decision making, and territorial integrity, as basis for the cancellation of awarded mining permits,” the statement added.

Katribu also said the DENR should also look into the alleged collusion of mining companies and military units in their areas. The use of military, CAFGU, and SCAA as investment defense force should be investigated, stopped, and prevented in the future. These, together with paramilitary groups in indigenous territories, have been responsible for grave human rights violations against indigenous communities who voice opposition to mining operations and applications.

Katribu challenged Lopez to stand firm on the justness of DENR’s declaration against mining amid the pressure from Malacañang, dissent from the Chamber of Mines, and admonitions from bureaucrat-capitalists that are incumbent legislators and cabinet members.

“We have been struggling to drive away these mines from our territories and the DENR’s decision is one of the manifestations of what we want the government to do,” the Katribu statement added.

The group said that mining companies have always been guilty of displacing indigenous peoples and destroying livelihood sources such as farms, forests, and rivers that in turn, endanger indigenous peoples’ health and security.

“We hope that the audit of the 41 mines and the decision on the 28 will not stop there. The DENR should review and investigate all 700 approved applications wherein 60% of which are found in ancestral territories,” Katribu further said.

Katribu maintains its call to scrap the Mining Act of 1995, various executive orders, and other mining laws that are implemented only to benefit owners of large-scale mining businesses but leave the indigenous peoples in wretchedness. The bad results of the audit of mining companies are significantly due to the continuing existence and implementation of these laws and policies. The DENR should show its support to indigenous peoples who are calling and struggling for the scrapping of the Mining Act and the enactment of a new mining law that will respect our rights and use our ancestral lands and the resources found therein to contribute to genuine national development and to develop a national mining industry that is strong, self-sufficient, and is in service to the interests of its people. # nordis.net