Ilocos typhoon victims troop to DSWD anew

By PAOLA ESPIRITU

www.nordis.net

SAN FERNANDO CITY — One hundred days after typhoon Lawin wrought havoc to Ilocos region, more than 130 victims of the calamity trooped to the Department of Social Welfare and Development office again to follow-up their petition regarding the assistance the office has promised them.

Tony Pugyao, acting chairperson of Stop Exploitation against Peasants in Ilocos (STOP Exploitation), before DSWD officials, asked for the updates on the resolutions they came to terms with the agency last January 5.

Pugyao enumerated the following concerns: 1) If DSWD has a continuing program for rehabilitation; 2) the status of the investigation of the alleged anomaly on the distribution of relief packs conducted by MSWD; 3) the action of the regional office to LGU’s harassment to petitioners from Naguilian, La Union; 4) action on the additional petitioners they have submitted to the DSWD.

DSWD regional director Marcelo Nicomedes Castillo, said they are currently working out on how to provide assistance to the list submitted by STOP Exploitation-Ilocos.

“I am truthfully telling you that we have prioritized the names submitted by the Local Government Unit because they are our frontline partners in giving rehabilitation assistance,” he said.

“However, we are thankful for the group that on January 5, they informed us that not everyone affected by the typhoon was given assistance by the LGU. This is what we are looking into now,” he added.

He explained they will still be requesting for additional funding from the national office for the added list of victims submitted by STOP Exploitation-Ilocos while he assured they can immediately provide food assistance. The Emergency Shelter Cash Assistance which amounts to P10,000 per affected household, however, will follow once the fund is available. The ESCA will be given to typhoon survivors with partial or fully damaged houses.

Maricel Calleja of the Disaster Management office said they immediately took action on the petition initially submitted to their office. Out of 1,632 submitted household list in Sta. Lucia, Ilocos Sur 831 were qualified for ESCA which were given P5,000 initial payout. A total of P4,155,000 was disbursed to beneficiaries. In Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur, 66 households were qualified for payout.

Aside from the cash assistance, DSWD has given 2,000 food packs worth P450 each and promised for an additional 2,347 relief packs. The office vowed to conduct validations in other areas included in the petition.

Meanwhile, Castillo clarified their office’s assistance program does not include agricultural and economic damages.

“Agricultural needs like crops, pugon, are beyond our jurisdiction,” he said. On the other hand, he said he already talked to Department of Agriculture’s regional director to provide the petitioners’ needed agricultural assistance adding that he has submitted the list.

Castillo appealed that the victims help them in monitoring and inform their office if the assistance do not reach the households. He promised they will not stop from giving aid until they have reached everyone in need. Since the ESCAP funding has already lapsed, he suggested the people’s organization request for projects under food/cash for work instead.

Meanwhile, Nida Flores, a resident of Naguilian, La Union said she was summoned by the LGU after learning she signed in the petition submitted to DSWD. She said members of the Pantawid Pamilya Program who supported the petition were threatened to be removed from the program.

“It is not to our liking if the MSWD is doing this,” he said.

The regional director assured the petitioners that the MSWD or the LGU has no right to remove any member of the PPP who has signed the petition.

“You can only be removed as beneficiaries if you violated the conditions set by the DSWD,” he explained. Signing the petition or joining organizations are not included in the conditions shall not be used as a ground for you to be delisted, he added. Castillo added their office will have a dialogue with the LGUs of Naguilian and Bagulin regarding the alleged harassment.

The regional director vowed to tie-up with STOP Exploitation-Ilocos to conduct municipal and regional consultations to identify other needs of the communities and DSWD’s possible intervention and services. Castillo suggested the people’s organizations to recommend members living in hazard prone areas so their office can assist in finding a relocation.

After the dialogue, Pugyao thanked the DSWD officials and employees for the quick response to the petitioner’s requests and for accommodating the progressive groups for the second time.

“Stop Exploitation looks forward to a healthy and continuing work relations with the DSWD to provide more assistance to people in need,” he said. # nordis.net