Ilocandia Rumblings: Support the quest for just peace

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

Last February 20, peace advocates in their region, led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN Ilocos) and Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA) launched the petition for the resumption of the formal peace negotiations. Representatives from the peasant, youth and religious sector joined them during the press conference for the petition. While the main purpose of the activity was to brief the press on the status of the negotiations and tap them to popularize the campaign, the group got a bonus for successfully convincing the members of the press to take steps to support the negotiations.

Prior to this, four legislators from the region signed House Resolution 769 urging President Rodrigo Duterte to return to the negotiating table with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP). Representatives Deogracias Savellano (1st District) and Eric Singson (2nd District) of Ilocos Sur, and Pablo Ortega (1st District) and Sandra Eriguel (2nd District) of La Union were among the 103 lawmakers who signed the petition.

Last year, during the proceedings of the formal peace negotiations, the Municipality of Cabugao in Ilocos Sur passed a resolution supporting the peace negotiations. In October of the same year, the Provincial Board of Ilocos Sur took the call a step further when it approved a similar resolution with a clause recognizing the need to educate the people on the peace process and the gains derived from previous negotiations.

In all cases, the advocates were united that the advances made under the present administration is too valuable to be put into waste, specially that the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) is set for discussion. CASER is the heart and soul of the peace negotiations. It contains themes that elaborates the root of the armed conflict. Furthermore, this is the only phase of the negotiation wherein the panels of both parties were able to unite on time frame and fast track the different agenda of the negotions. Among the highlights was the agreement on free land distribution as framework for land reform.

Zaldy Alfiler of the Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation, a regional federation of farmers’ organization said during the February 20 press briefing that among the peasant products cited for development in CASER is tobacco. This, according to him, will greatly compliment the genuine land reform provisions in the agreement to pave the way for rural industries to develope in Ilocos.

But Pres. Duterte’s termination of the government’s peace negotiation with the NDFP (and with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army), cancelation of the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG), and calling the CPP-NPA “terrorist” have put all these in peril. Making the situation worse are the militarists inside the Duterte administration. His Defense Chief, Delfin Lorenzana, seized Duterte’s irresponsible pronouncement to declare an “all-out war” against the revolutionary movement. While Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella laid preconditions, way ahead of GRP Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza and Chief Negotiator Sec. Sylvestre Bello.

Corporate media continue to fan the flame of war by publishing news that rely solely on military sources. Prior to the collapse of the negotiations some press outfits have already played as the military’s propaganda machinery. They flooded the print, broadcast and online media with reports of supposed NPA ambuscades and attacks on government troops. Some even designed the news to sow hatred and distrust. One such news is the killing of three army troopers in Bukidnon. The corporate media were quick to highlight reports from the military such as the soldiers being unarmed but failed to take note of the clarificatory statement of the NPA that even provided the serial numbers of the soldiers’ service firearms.

Media reporting and commentary of these type are also rampant in the region. They were quick to highlight the burning of delivery trucks of a tobacco company in Sigay by alleged NPA last January. Branding it as an act of terror and violation of their unilateral ceasefire. On the other hand, no news was aired about the deployment of 81st Infantry Battalion and Regional Public Safety Battalion personnel in eight barangays of Sta. Lucia, five in Salcedo and another five in Quirino, all in Ilocos Sur during the AFP’s unilateral ceasefire.

But even without the militarist’s presssure and biased reporting, Duterte’s change of attitude towards the peace negotiation is bound to change for the worst. He can’t even go beyond words on his supposed pursuit for an independent foreign policy. After all, upon assumming office, the self-styled socialist president has become the prime representative of the ruling class. He is also bound to protect the interest of the ones who contributed to his campaign – the big landlords and businessmen.

Despite these factors, we should not lose hope. The pursuit for a just and lasting peace is a noble aim, everyone must hold on to it, no matter what the cost. Ilocanos are known for being prudent and hardworking, these traits must be exercised for this cause. Tirelessly call for the resumption of the peace talks, the release of all political prisoners, and the end of all-out war. The people have a lot to gain and nothing to lose if all of these materialize. # nordis.net