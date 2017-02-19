Ifugao villagers evacuate

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — More than 300 Ifugao folk left their homes because of the on going military operations against communist rebels in Asipulo town in Ifugao.

DSWD Cordillera Director Janet Armas said there are 398 evacuees and 107 of these are children. She said the evacuees are temporarily sheltered at the Namal Elementary School and four other shelters in Sitio Bahgit, Nanlapunan, Ulnoy and Pebet.

Armas said the DSWD has already sent 500 family food packs, 127 mats, 127 blankets and 127 hygiene kits to the refugees in Asipulo. “But they need thicker blankets,” she said.

Ifugaos from all over the country and abroad have are putting together donations through a social media site for their Asipulo brothers and sisters.

It can be recalled that an army official from the 54th IB said they had overrun an NPA camp in Namal village in Asipulo on February 12 and that they are still pursuing the rebels as of press time.

Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat in a statement called for the resumption of the peace talks and a stop to the gun battle between government troops and NPA rebels.

“Just days after the breakdown of the peace talks and the lifting of the ceasefire, the military and the NPA have renewed fighting. While casualties on both sides are expected, the greater tragedy is the displacement of peace-loving indigenous peoples from their ancestral homes,” said Baguilat.

Baguilat called on both government troops and NPA rebels to stop the gun battle “and allow those still trapped in the war zones to at least find their way to the evacuation center, if not leave altogether so they can go back home”.

In a breaking report, civilians reported that in the military operations of 54th IB’s thirty minute firefight with alleged NPA members, government soldiers forcibly entered the house of one Patrick Pugong in sitio Pinugao, Namal and confiscated his generator which the military units reported as the property of the NPA. Pugong filed a report with his barangay council. He and the barangay council members then sought the help of the local Municipal Social Welfare Officer who promised to help negotiate for the return of the generator. # nordis.net