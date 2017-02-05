GRP violation cost CPP-NPA ceasefire — Anakbayan-Cordillera

By KING CRIS PULMANO

BAGUIO CITY — Youth group Anakbayan Cordillera denounced the “utter insincerity” of the Philippine government (GRP) to fulfill its commitments to the peace negotiations, saying this resulted in the termination of the self-imposed unilateral ceasefire of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA).

The CPP-NPA’s ceasefire declaration is set to expire on Friday, February 10 at 11:59 p.m., according to an official release of the revolutionary movement last Wednesday.

In a statement, Anakbayan Cordillera criticized the hypocrisy of the Rodrigo Duterte government and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in pursuing peace as the GRP’s promises to halt its military offensives against the NPA and to release all political prisoners were not fulfilled.

Luke Bagangan, secretary-general of Anakbayan Cordillera, scored the government’s inaction on continuous military operations of AFP in territories governed by the revolutionary movement despite GRP’s own ceasefire declaration.

“We have monitored several reports in which the AFP intentionally defied its own ceasefire pronouncement,” Bagangan said.

“The AFP is even seen taking advantage of the NPA-imposed ceasefire by conducting hostile military offensives and surveillance in the countryside,” he explained.

Towards the end of the third round of peace talks in Rome, Italy, the NPA disclosed that firefights broke out in two Cotabato towns after offensives launched by the AFP’s 39th and 71st Infantry Battalions (IB) on January 21 and January 26, respectively.

In addition, a commemoration of the International Human Rights Day last December 10 in Lubuagan, Kalinga was disrupted by troops of the 50th IB.

Locals and other organizations had earlier demanded the Army to leave communities in Balbalan, Lubuagan, and Pinukpuk, after several cases of abuse, harassment, and encampment inside schools and village centers.

Citing the said violations, Bagangan called the military “peace saboteurs” who should be stripped off their masks.

“While masquerading as peacekeepers and implementers of government programs in the countryside, the AFP simply aims to provoke the revolutionary movement to war,” he added.

The youth group also said that the government’s failure to release all political prisoners may further put in grave question the Duterte administration’s seriousness in advancing the peace negotiations.

As listed by the CPP, only around 20 from a total of 434 political prisoners have been released.

Prior to the subsequent rounds of the peace talks, the government promised to release at least 200 of them under the provisions of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) and the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG).

The CPP claimed that its unilateral ceasefire declaration was issued with the expectation that the release of political prisoners on the said grounds would take effect within 60 days until August 28.

Government negotiators had then stretched its deadline until the end of October last year while also seeking the extension of the ceasefire declared by CPP-NPA.

“The government must stay true to its words, as anything less than what it has promised damages confidence-building on the negotiating table and deprecates the strength and democratic interests of the revolutionary mass movement,” ended Bagangan. # nordis.net