Gov’t forces sow terror in Ifugao

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Nona del Rosario command of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Ifugao accused government forces of terrorizing Asipulo communities in their implementation of the recently declared all-out-war policy of the Duterte administration in the province of Ifugao.

In a press release emailed to the media, Wigan Moncontad, the NPA-Ifugao spokesperson said that since February 6, officers and soldiers of the 54th IB of the Philippine Army (PA) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB) of the Philippine Police (PNP) and Civilian Active Auxillary have been occupying Barangay Namal and its perimeter area in Asipulo, Ifugao. He said that the government forces have been patrolling the area and have camped-out inside the communities.

Moncontad said that the presence of government troops forced teachers in Namal and Nangkatengey Elementary Schools to cancel classes and to send their pupils home.

“With the connivance of the provincial local government unit, they instigated forced mass evacuations by threatening (the people with)massive aerial bombings. They even spread false rumors that it was the NPA that ordered the mass evacuations.” Moncontad said.

“The encroachment of the AFP troops in areas covered by the NPA’s comprehensive political and military work is disrupting the lives and economic activities of the masses,” Moncontad added.

According to Moncontad, an encounter erupted between a unit of the 54th IB and the Nona Del Rosario Command-NPA on February 12 that resulted in the wounding of several AFP troops. He said that all NPA elements remained intact.

The NPA spokesperson said that government forces fired grenades at the Pacdal Day Care Center and private houses; burned the civilians’ clothings and cooking pots; and destroyed a thickly forested area to make way for their helicopter to land.

The current military offensives came after Duterte administration withdrew from the peace negotiations with the NDFP.

“The occupation of Barangay Namal by the 54th IB serves to signal the beginning of the newly-declared Oplan Kapayapaan—a military operational plan that will surely bring more violence and worsened poverty in the lives of already marginalized indigenous communities,” Moncontad said. # nordis.net