Gov’t all-out-war triggers more human rights violations

By MARY ANN GABAYAN/IHRA

www.nordis.net

VIGAN CITY — The announcement of the 7th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army of launching a “focused military operation” in North and Central Luzon in line with the government’s all out war declaration against the revolutionary movement will result to more human rights violations, according to the Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA).

“With the government’s all-out war policy, the unit’s operating troops in Ilocos will no doubt release their pent-up itch to terrorize peasant communities and harass political activists,” said IHRA Secretary General Zoilo Baladad.

The 7th ID took over from the 5th ID its area of operations in the Ilocos region in 2010. Its 81st Infantry Battalion currently has jurisdiction over the Ilocos provinces and some parts of Abra.

Baladad said that just a few months after the 81st IB’s deployment in 2012, its troops were immediately involved in atrocities against farmers. She said that on October 29, 2012, soldiers from 81st IB figured in an operation in Brgy. Cabuusan, Currimao, Ilocos Norte that fired upon five farmers killing Carlo Magbulos and critically wounding Ronald Sadaba.

Baladad also criticized the 81st IB’s occupation of eight barangays in Sta. Lucia and five in Salcedo despite the protest of the residents and while the government’s unilateral ceasefire was still in effect. She added that in 2016, IHRA recorded 101 cases of human rights violations in Ilocos Sur with 17,505 victims, most of which were perpetrated by the 81st IB.

“With this kind of record, all-out war will only embolden members of the 81st IB to violate human rights and international humanitarian laws, and civilians will bear the brunt of this militarist policy,” said Baladad.

Military combat operations are currently taking place in Salcedo, Sta. Lucia, Sigay, Del Pilar and Quirino, all in the Second Congressional District of Ilocos Sur.

IHRA also took note of the division’s statement on serving warrants to “identified personalities” of the revolutionary movement in coordination with the Philippine National Police.

“It has always been the scheme of the military and the police to associate leaders and members of progressive and militant organizations with the CPP-NPA-NDFP and file trumped-up charges against them,” Baladad said.

Baladad warned that “contrary to its claim of protecting communities, the 7th ID’s “focused operation” will result to more human rights violations against political activists and peasant communities.” # nordis.net