Editorial: The war on drugs to the war on scalawags

It was said that the president has suggested to enlist the military to take over his operation Tokhang through the revival of the Philippine Constabulary, as his PNP head announced the cancellation of the operation Tokhang by the end of January. The announcement came like it was a response to the expose made when the kidnap for ransom-murder last year of a Korean national hit the fan which otherwise, (the crime) may have been swept under the rug as a simple collateral damage in the implementation of the Oplan Tokhang.

Yes, it took some 7,000 Filipino victims of extra-judicial killings, and the heinous crime; kidnap, several payments of grand ransoms and the brutal murder of a foreign national, for the people in government to see and publicly consider the whole complicit operation, as only something wrong in the police institution with rogue policemen involved in the illegal drugs trade.

As a response to the exposure of a piece of the whole illegal drugtrade operation involving the police, the president would be drawing an emergency power (Under the 1987 Constitution of the Philippines, the president can declare martial law up to 60 days “in case of invasion or rebellion”.) by assigning the police operation against illegal drugs to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) while supposedly cleaning away the PNP ranks of these rougues.

In realtime experience, people in the farms in the city outskirts, in the countryside and workers in mining industry, or in the export processing zones know the difference between a PNP and AFP operations can be imaginary unlike the savagery and violence that is met especially from the abuse of a new militarist order in the pretext of cleaning up their ranks.

It is the reminder in the quote, “a rose by any name is still a rose.” and this Du30 rose stinks.

Then now, at the recently concluded round of the peace negotiations the NDFP has announced the lifting of the revolutionary CPP/NPA unilateral cease fire declaration effective February 10 midnight because the state (GRP) has not fullfiled or upheld its commitments with respect to the negotiations. In response, the president also announced on February 3 the immediate lifting of his declaration of a unilateral ceasefire too (could it be because his troops do not actually respect his command? Or because his militarist advisers have once again prevailed?).

In both cases, only Filipinos especially the poor Filipinos have fallen victims of this war being waged by the militarists in government whether it was under Cory, Erap or DU30. The ordinary citizen is then once more obliged to stand up for his community as an alternative to the outright impunity of breaking the people’s Law, of disturbing the peace and threatening the secure cooperation and progress for the upliftment of the greater democratic Filipino society. Justice for the people. # nordis.net