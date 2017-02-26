Editorial: The same dilemma stays

www.nordis.net

The arrest of vocal Duterte critic Sen. Leila De Lima is another testament of how malleable the Philippine justice system is. It no longer comes as a surprise that it is capable of political persecution and selective penalty for those perceived as political enemies.

The ruling class has always been asunder, and the rift between its members only intensifies. More importantly, it is a show of power and an indication that Duterte is consolidating his political control, aiming to strike fear upon those attempting to seize it from his bloc. It is a wicked example of how easily it is to maneuver legal processes and other State powers to get rid of those critical of the government.

While De Lima is undeniably being politically bullied, it is hard to say if she is entirely at the losing end. So far she may have been ganged up on by the Duterte bloc but she was able to turn things around and expose the extent of how dirty politics can be. Besides, she has been provoking the Duterte administration to arrest her for months. For all we know, there might be a method to all this madness and De Lima is using her imprisonment as a means to further highlight controversies in the government.

Liberal Party (LP), the political bloc De Lima belongs to, on the other hand is quick to hijack the arrest situation and turn it into political ammo to reinforce public unrest and dissatisfaction over Duterte. Crying foul over the personal attacks against their party-mate, the LP bloc has turned this event into a glamourized ordeal in an attempt to guise themselves as champions of freedom and civil liberties.

Let us not be fooled. This regime’s bloodlust is a fact that should never be set aside, but LP and Aquino’s staunch cohorts never had the moral ascendancy in the matter of upholding human and civil rights. De Lima included – she has been the facilitator of many systemic injustices for the Aquino regime when she was Justice Secretary, lest we forget the slaughter at Mamasapano, the killings of Lumad in the hands of their paramilitary, and the murders of activists and revolutionaries. The fact that LP is portraying De Lima as another poster boy for democracy is enough insult on its own, but claiming her as the first person to be politically persecuted is just showing that they are as rotten as the faction that they are wrangling against.

And while the technical term political prisoner – a person incarcerated for his political belief and actions – may include De Lima, the experiences reaped from the whole history of class struggle will tell that she is not one. Hers is the case of power play and politicking, where a political rival outmaneuvers and gains the lead. The balance of the scale was never against her, and in the first place, she was playing in the same field. On the other hand, the real political prisoners – the nobler and genuine kind – are ordinary folks who risked their lives to stand up against a system that disregards and oppresses them.

There has already been 30 political detainees under the Duterte administration even before her arrest, and hundreds more from previous administrations. Unlike De Lima however, they are far from the public’s consciousness as they are not as publicized, and are not considered prisoners of conscience because of trumped up charges against them that made them look like petty criminals. It is utterly wrong to compare the case of De Lima to the more than 400 farmers, activists, indigenous peoples and social workers who are nameless and powerless political prisoners.

The difference in treatment alone – De Lima was able to postpone her arrest, choose a holding cell, and have the whole nation monitor her case – is an injustice in itself, obscuring the nobler and more legitimate plight of the real political detainees.

At the end of the day, the fiasco that is the arrest of De Lima will be just that – a hype. And if we don’t pursue for systemic and fundamental changes we will just see a repeat of scenes in the circus that the government has become. 31 years after EDSA and no significant advancement has been seen. Justice is still elusive, and the system remains oppressive to most Filipinos. # nordis.net