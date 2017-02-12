Editorial: Go back to the negotiating table, please

www.nordis.net

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said “Duterte is proving to the NDFP and the people how difficult it is to conduct serious negotiations with a doublespeaking thug who only recognizes his own rules.”

From the very start of the negotiations for just peace, it was in the name of the Filipino people, and therefore in the name of the nation. For a nationalist, it is but right to stand up for justice and peace in the negotiations between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), and question or prod the parties on both sides of the negotiating table on how they must conduct themselves in the process to negotiate, and to achieve common pro-people projects to support build up the communities and the Filipino nation.

Surely in the present situation of the Philippines, peace talks between the GRP and the NDFP, the party unfaithful to the agreed principles and the objectives that both of them have set in the beginning, is committing treason against the constituents they claim to represent or are negotiating for.

Members of both negotiating panels have reported that the recently concluded third round of formal talks on the peace negotiations held in Rome was significantly successful and they were happy they had achieved more than expected.

However, on February 1, the CPP and the New People’s Army (NPA) announced the lifting of their unilateral ceasefire effective on February 10, 11:59 p.m. “due to continuous military offensives and the non-release of political prisoners.” The CPP/NPA ceasefire was declared on August 28, 2016 as part of the confidence building.

Two days later, February 3, in reaction, President Rodrigo R. Duterte announced he was terminating the GRP’s unilateral ceasefire. Then on February 5 he announced the cancellation of the peace talks. And on February 6, NDFP peace consultant Ariel Arbitrario was arrested in Davao City. Then came the declaration of an all out war by the Defense Secretary against the CPP-NPA, followed by reports of 11 killings related to illegal drugs and a spate of illegal arrests against activists.

The Left warned that Duterte would set his fascist dogs in the AFP on a wild spree of human rights abuses against the people and gross violations of civil liberties, while the AFP/PNP also said they expect that more complaints of human rights abuse shall be lodged against them.

Nationalists may also understand the added difficulty without the peace negotiations to lobby and raise attention against economic and political oppression; -the people’s plight in poverty and the need for more equity of the wealth of the Earth, for food, health, security of livelihood, and a healthy environment, etc. One must stand for national progress lest the nation remain caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Let us prod our president and the members of both negotiating panels in the negotiation for just peace to return to the peace talks. Let us lend our support to peace for all and avoid those unprincipled reactions of being pikon or unreasonably temperamental. # nordis.net