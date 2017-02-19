Editorial: Changes come and go

www.nordis.net

President Rodrigo Duterte is certainly one of a kind – his methods are unorthodox and his brash and beery public persona unprecedented. During his campaign period, his foul mouth and brute honesty may have been refreshing but eight months in and people are either tired or used to it.

In several cases he has been at the receiving end of ire, both from local and international communities, because of his reckless commentary. His advisers and communications team are constantly doing damage control, even presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella told the press himself that 3 out of 5 statements by Duterte are “foolishness” and should not be taken seriously.

On one hand, who could blame Abella for these sentiments? Duterte is every public relations (PR)’s nightmare. For every pronouncements made by the president, you would have to wait for his spokespersons to either interpret or counter him. Most of the time even the spokespersons contradict each other – they all have different explanations for what the president said. This is not accounting for that the president himself is really inconsistent with what his plans are for the country.

As a campaign promise he said that he would pursue the talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF as he himself is a “socialist”, “leftist” and have been a long-time ally of the reds while he was mayor of Davao. While his administration did revive the peace negotiations, it was cut short after the third round, when serious progress on the agreements for socio-economic reforms have been made. He would later call his long-time allies terrorists and declare an all-out war with them. His views on the K12 program pre-presidency is on the opposition but he would later be in favor of the program. The Philippines has yet to see an anti-US president until Duterte, when he made pronouncements that he will junk EDCA, only to retract the statement and said that he is looking forward to working with US president-elect Donald Trump.

Duterte jumping from one decision to another is confusing at best and detrimental to a country at worst. Not only is he misleading the general public, but he is also allowing himself to be blindsided from different sides – by political elites, corporate giants and fascists with their militarist agenda. In all presidential terms, people who are waiting like vultures for the fall of the head of the state comes from both the opposition and the administration. By letting his thoughts run loose, people who want to see him fall are maximizing his mistakes to further the rift between ordinary people and reinforce the status quo.

Before he was president, Duterte said in an interview that he aims to “tilt the oligarch system of elites upside down” in order to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. If there is anything the past 15 presidents have taught us, it’s that change in the system can never be achieved by electoral means. No matter how many times we change the president, whatever political party he may be in or no matter what island he hails from, he will never be able to fully tilt the rich and poor balance alone. That is what Duterte needs to understand. To change the current system is to see that society is stratified and controlled by those with the economic and political advantage.

But no matter how permanent the current system may seem, there will always be a reckoning – the oppressed will tilt the balance themselves, and if the likes of Duterte will not side with those who seek justice, it will be their down fall. # nordis.net