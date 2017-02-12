Defend Ilocos challenges Duterte to stand by DENR sec

By DEFEND ILOCOS (PR)

www.nordis.net

VIGAN CITY — The Ilocos Network for the Environment (DEFEND Ilocos) chided the Duterte administration for intervening in behalf of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) in relation to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ order to shut down 28 mining sites across the country.

Malacanang intervened after the COMP sought Duterte’s interference on the issue. Prior to this, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and NEDA Chief Ernesto Pernia released separate statements favoring the mining companies.

“We are dismayed by Malacanang’s intervention in favor of the mining companies and President Duterte’s sudden change of mind on destructive mining operations,” expressed Sherwin De Vera, the group’s Regional Coordinator.

DENR Secretary Regina Lopez bared her decision to close 28 mine sites and has suspended five more. The order stemmed from the result of the mining audit conducted by the agency. Lopez announced the result last February 2.

The group urged President Duterte to stand by Lopez’s decision and not give in to corporate and pro-mining cabinets’ pressure.

“President Digong should support Sec. Lopez’s order, he was the one who instructed her to ensure that mining works for the people, he should not kowtow before the enemies of the people and environment,” said De Vera.

He added the likes of Secretary Dominguez and Pernia are the reasons why the environment continues to suffer from mining disasters and pollution.

De Vera claimed that officials like the two are to blame for the damages and biodiversity loss brought by destructive mining operation because they are more inclined to protecting business interests rather than the Filipino people’s livelihood and environment. # nordis.net